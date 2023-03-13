DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 11

The 11th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) take on Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Monday, March 13.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction.

Delhi Capitals have been brilliant in the WPL with three wins in four matches. They come into the game on the back of a dominant win against the Gujarat Giants and will be keen to sustain their playoff push with another victory.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, are in a must-win territory with no wins in four matches so far. Although the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry have shown glimpses of their ability, RCB have not clicked as a unit.

But with enough experience and talent to fall back on, Bangalore will fancy their chances of a win, making for a cracking game in Mumbai.

DEL-W vs RCB-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Delhi Capitals Women will lock horns in the second match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai on March 13. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023, Match 11

Date and Time: March 13, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

DEL-W vs RCB-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Erin Burns/Dane van Niekerk, Renuka Singh Thakur, Komal Zanzad, Sahana Pawar and Shreyanka Patil.

Delhi Capitals Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Delhi Capitals Women.

Delhi Capitals Women probable playing 11

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey/Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey and Tara Norris.

DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richa Ghosh (4 matches, 41 runs, Average: 10.25)

Richa Ghosh has not clicked with the bat in the WPL yet, scoring only 41 runs in four innings so far. Although Richa batted in the lower order in the previous game, she bats well in the middle order given her ability to score quick runs from ball one.

With Richa due a big score for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, she is a good addition to your DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Meg Lanning (4 innings, 206 runs, Average: 68.67)

Meg Lanning is the leading runscorer in the WPL with 206 runs in four innings. While she has a brilliant average of 68.67, it is her WPL batting strike rate of 146.10 that holds her in good stead.

With Lanning in pristine form coming into this game, she is a top pick for your DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ellyse Perry (4 matches, 128 runs, Average: 32.00)

Ellyse Perry comes into this game on the back of her first WPL fifty against the UP Warriorz. She has 128 runs in four matches at a decent average of 32 and is also beginning to bowl a lot more.

Given her experience and form with the bat, Perry is a must-have in your DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shikha Pandey (4 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 21.40)

Shikha Pandey has done well with the ball for the Capitals, picking up five wickets in four matches at an average of 21.40. Pandey is known for her new-ball bowling skills and has picked up the majority of the wickets in the first six overs of the innings as well.

With Pandey looking in good rhythm with the ball, she is a fine pick for your DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

DEL-W vs RCB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp is fresh off a five-wicket haul against the Gujarat Giants, holding her in high regard. While Kapp's bowling exploits and prowess are well-known, she is more than capable of holding her own with the bat as well.

With 57 runs and six wickets in four WPL matches, Kapp is a fine captaincy choice for your DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has consistently gotten off to starts in the WPL. Although she has 80 runs in four matches, she is striking at less than 140 in fairly batting-friendly conditions.

With Mandhana capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Meg Lanning 206 runs in 4 matches Smriti Mandhana 80 runs in 4 matches Ellyse Perry 128 runs in 4 matches Marizanne Kapp 6 wickets in 4 matches Heather Knight 4 wickets in 4 matches

DEL-W vs RCB-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 11

Jemimah Rodrigues has not had much to do with the bat for the Delhi Capitals, given Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning's exploits at the top of the order. Rodrigues has scores of 22 (15), 34 (22), and 25 (18) in her three outings in the WPL.

With Rodrigues likely to bat at number three given Alice Capsey's likely absence, she could be a fine differential pick for your DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 prediction team.

DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c)

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh Thakur

DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DEL-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Meg Lanning, Laura Kimmince, Sophie Devine (c), Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp (vc), Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil

