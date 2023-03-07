DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 5

The fifth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Delhi Capitals (DEL-W) take on UP Warriorz (UP-W) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction.

UP Warriorz started their WPL campaign in style, pulling off a heist against the Gujarat Giants. While their batting unit had to dig deep to find a win in the previous game, the Warriorz possess perhaps the best bowling attack in the competition.

Their opponents Delhi Capitals also started their season with a win, courtesy of twin fifties from Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma. They have a well-balanced side with a good mix of youth and experience, holding them in high regard.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper, paving the way for an entertaining game in Mumbai.

DEL-W vs UP-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 5

Delhi Capitals Women and UP Warriorz Women will lock horns in the fifth match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEL-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023, Match 5

Date and Time: March 7, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

DEL-W vs UP-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

UP Warriorz injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Warriorz.

UP Warriorz probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Delhi Capitals Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Delhi Capitals Women.

Delhi Capitals Women probable playing 11

Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Tara Norris.

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alyssa Healy (123 innings, 2489 runs, SR: 126.92)

Alyssa Healy is one of the best openers in the women's game with 2489 runs and multiple Women's ICC event appearances under her belt. She has a T20I career strike rate of 126.92, holding her in good stead. Although she did not score many runs in the previous game, Healy can be backed to get some runs as part of your DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Meg Lanning (72 off 43) in the previous match)

Meg Lanning made a fine start to her WPL campaign, scoring 72 runs off just 43 balls. The Australian batter is one of the finest in the game and is capable of scoring big runs in the top order. Given her experience and recent form, Lanning is a top pick for your DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Deepti Sharma (2/27 in the previous match)

Deepti Sharma had a good outing with the ball against the Gujarat Giants, picking up two wickets and conceding only 27 runs in her four overs. In addition to her bowling exploits, Deepti has also been assigned a more prominent role with the bat, holding her in good stead. Given the conditions on offer, Deepti should be a must-have in your DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shikha Pandey (1/35 in the previous match)

Shikha Pandey showed glimpses of her ability in the previous game, picking up one wicket against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Shikha is a fine exponent of swing bowling and is known for picking up wickets in the powerplay phase. With Pandey in decent form over the last few months, she is a good addition to your DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

DEL-W vs UP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp showed her batting prowess in the previous game, coming up with a handy cameo of 39 runs off just 17 balls. While Kapp's batting holds her in good stead, her bowling ability generally stands out in her performances. With Kapp bound to have a prominent say with both the bat and ball, she is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain in your DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophie Ecclestone

Sophie Ecclestone is one of the top bowlers in the world with a T20I bowling strike rate of 15.80 holding her in good stead. Ecclestone had a brilliant outing against the Giants, picking up two wickets and coming up with a match-winning cameo of 22 runs in just 12 balls. Given her recent form with bat and ball, Ecclestone is a viable captaincy pick for your DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Meg Lanning 72(43) in the previous match Marizanne Kapp 39(17) & 0/36 in the previous match Tara Norris 5/29 in the previous match Sophie Ecclestone 22(12) & 2/25 in the previous match Deepti Sharma 2/27 in the previous match

DEL-W vs UP-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 5

Tahlia McGrath is one of the top all-rounders in the game with a T20I batting and bowling average of 61.50 and 18.53, respectively. Although she did not have a great outing against the Gujarat Giants, McGrath is likely to bat in the top order and fill in as the fifth bowler in the side. Given her potential with both the bat and ball, McGrath could be a fine differential pick for your DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Shweta Sehrawat

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma (vc), Tahlia McGrath, Shafali Verma

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp (vc), Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Shafali Verma

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone (c), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tara Norris

