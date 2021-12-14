DEL vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group C Match

Delhi (DEL) will take on Saurashtra (SAU) in an Elite Group C Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 fixture at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday.
Delhi haven't had a great run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far. They are on the verge of getting eliminated with two wins and as many losses. Meanwhile, Saurashtra have been in excellent form, winning all four of their Vijay Hazare Trophy games. They are currently at the top of the Elite Group C points table.
DEL vs SAU Probable Playing 11 today
Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Tejas Baroka, Mayank Yadav, Anuj Rawat (wk), Pradeep Sangwan (c), Siddhant Sharma
Saurashtra: Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Samarth Vyas, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya
Match Details
DEL vs SAU, Elite Group C Match, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22
Date & Time: December 14th 2021, 9 AM IST
Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh has been a decent one to bat on. But there is something in it for the bowlers as well, with teams having been bowled out for low scores. 162, 239, 281 and 149 have been the first-innings scores in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the venue so far. Three out of the four matches have been won by the chasing teams.
Today’s DEL vs SAU Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Sheldon Jackson has the ability to play big knocks at the top of the order, having amassed 96 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far.
Batter
Himmat Singh has been one of the best batters for Delhi in this 50-over competition, having scored 203 runs in four innings.
All-rounder
Prerak Mankad has made an impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 189 runs and chipped in with four wickets.
Bowler
Pradeep Sangwan has been in fine form, with the left-arm pacer having taken 10 wickets in four games.
Top 5 best players to pick in DEL vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team
Prerak Mankad (SAU)
Pradeep Sangwan (DEL)
Himmat Singh (DEL)
Chirag Jani (SAU)
Jaydev Unadkat (SAU)
Important stats for DEL vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Team
Prerak Mankad: 189 runs & 4 wickets
Chirag Jani: 9 wickets
Pradeep Sangwan: 10 wickets
Himmat Singh: 203 runs
DEL vs SAU Dream 11 Prediction (Vijay Hazare Trophy)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sheldon Jackson, Anuj Rawat, Shikhar Dhawan, Arpit Vasavada, Himmat Singh, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Lalit Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya
Captain: Prerak Mankad. Vice-captain: Pradeep Sangwan.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Lalit Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Jaydev Unadkat, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja
Captain: Chirag Jani. Vice-captain: Himmat Singh.