DEL vs UP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Elite Group E Match

Delhi (DEL) will take on Uttar Pradesh (UP) in an Elite Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak on Saturday.

Delhi have had a dominant start to their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign. They won both their games against Uttarakhand and Chandigarh rather comfortably. With eight points and a net run rate of +1.455, Delhi are second in Elite Group E. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh beat Chandigarh in their first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game before losing to Saurashtra by two runs.

DEL vs UP Probable Playing 11 today

Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisht, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Deepak Punia, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Madhav Kaushik, Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath (wk), Shivam Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi

Match Details

DEL vs UP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-20, Elite Group E

Date & Time: November 6th 2021, 11 AM IST

Venue: Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Rohtak

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak hasn't been the best one to bat on. In the two Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games that have been played at the venue so far, the teams batting first managed scores of 121 and 144. The bowlers have fared well on this ground and another bowling-friendly surface could be in store for today's game.

Today’s DEL vs UP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anuj Rawat has batted well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 45 runs in two games so far.

Batter

Rinku Singh has looked in solid touch with the bat. He is yet to be dismissed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, accumulating 120 runs at a strike rate of 171.42.

All-rounder

Nitish Rana has been excellent with the bat. The left-hander has amassed 68 runs in two games in addition to picking up one wicket.

Bowler

Shivank Vashisht has been in superb form with the ball. He took 5/19 against Uttarakhand before returning with figures of 1/18 against Chandigarh.

Top 5 best players to pick in DEL vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team

Shivank Vashisht (DEL): 209 points

Nitish Rana (DEL): 130 points

Anuj Rawat (DEL): 114 points

Shivam Mavi (UP): Yet to register points in this tournament

Rinku Singh (UP): Yet to register points in this tournament

Important stats for DEL vs UP Dream11 Prediction Team

Shivank Vashisht: 6 wickets

Nitish Rana: 68 runs & 1 wicket

Shivam Mavi: 4 wickets

Rinku Singh: 120 runs

DEL vs UP Dream 11 Prediction (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)

Dream11 Team for Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anuj Rawat, Rinku Singh, Himmat Singh, Priyam Garg, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Karan Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Mavi, Shivank Vashisht

Captain: Nitish Rana. Vice-captain: Shivam Mavi

Dream11 Team for Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anuj Rawat, Rinku Singh, Himmat Singh, Priyam Garg, Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Karan Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivam Mavi, Shivank Vashisht

Captain: Shivank Vashisht. Vice-captain: Rinku Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar