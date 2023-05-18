DEN vs FIN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Nordic Cup T20I match – May 18, 2023  

Denmark (DEN) and Finland (FIN) are set to face each other in Match No.2 of the Nordic Cup T20 on Thursday, May 18. The Svanholm Park in Brondby will host the contest.

Denmark will already have a fair idea about the conditions when they take the field for this game. It is because they will also play the first game of the day against Norway at the same venue.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DEN vs FIN game:

#3 Hamid Mazhar Shah (DEN) – 9 credits

Hamid Mazhar is one of the top all-rounders for the game and fantasy users should pick him for the DEN vs FIN match. The right-handed batter has racked up 622 runs from 20 T20 matches at an average of 34.55 with five half-centuries and a top score of 99. The off-break bowler has also picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 5.60.

#2 Nicolaj Damagaard (DEN) – 8.5 credits

Nicolaj Damagaard is an effective all-rounder and fantasy users should pick him in their teams for the DEN vs FIN match. He has scored 294 runs from 14 T20 matches at a strike-rate of 144.82 with one half-century and a top score of 91 to show for his efforts. He has also picked up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 5.14.

#1 Atif Rasheed (FIN) – 7.5 credits

Atif Rasheed is a handy batter in the top order and should be picked in fantasy teams for the DEN vs FIN match. He has played four T20 matches and has scored 105 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 161.53 with a top score of 43.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's DEN vs FIN Dream11 contest? Nicolaj Damagaard Atif Rasheed 0 votes