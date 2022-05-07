DEN vs FIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st and 2nd T20Is

The first and second T20Is between Denmark (DEN) and Finland (FIN) is set to take place at Svanholm Park in Brondby on Saturday, 7 May.

Denmark will start as the favorites, with the likes of Anique Uddin and Hamid Shah in their ranks. They've got a balanced roster with decent experience under their belts as well. But Finland cannot be taken lightly at any cost. They have some experience to fall back on, with Nathan Collins and Paul Gallagher being key to their fortunes. With both teams looking to fine-tune their sides and gain an early advantage in the series, a cracking couple of games beckon in Brondby.

DEN vs FIN Probable Playing 11 Today

DEN XI

Saif Ahmad, Lucky Ali, Freddie Klokker, Surya Anand, Anique Uddin, Hamid Shah, Absar Khan, Shahram Safi, Rizwan Mahmood, Lucky Ali and Abdullah Mahmood.

FIN XI

Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Aravind Mohan, Aniketh Pusthay, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Jonathan Scamans, Hariharan Dandapani, Mahesh Tambe, Belayat Khan and Raaz Muhammad.

Match Details

DEN vs FIN, 1st and 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 7th May 2022, 2:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Svanholm Park, Brondby

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons with there being ample help on offer for the bowlers. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle, with wickets in hand being key. The pitch could slow down in the second game, allowing spinners to dominate proceedings in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150 being decent at the venue.

Today’s DEN vs FIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonathan Scamans: Jonathan Scamans is a technically sound batter who has had a decent run in the domestic scene over the last year or so. Scamans is likely to bat in the middle order and taking his wicket-keeping ability into account, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Nathan Collins: Nathan Collins has been a consistent performer for Finland in the past, scoring valuable runs in the top order. If needed, Collins can also roll his arm over, adding more value to his case for an inclusion in your DEN vs FIN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Safi Ahmad: Safi Ahmad is perhaps Denmark's best asset in the side given his all-round skills. Although he has impressed in the T10 leagues back home, international cricket and T20 cricket are different ball games altogether. But given his effectiveness with either skill, he is a must-have in your DEN vs FIN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Amjad Khan: Although Amjad Khan hasn't featured much for Denmark in recent years, his experience and skill-set hold him in good stead. Amjad is known for his variations and ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs. With Amjad likely to have a say with the bat as well, he is a fine pick in your DEN vs FIN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DEN vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

Freddie Klokker (DEN)

Vanraaj Padhal (FIN)

Jonathan Scamans (FIN)

Important stats for DEN vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

Freddie Klokker - 35 runs in 3 T20I matches, Average: 17.50

Nathan Collins - 151 runs in 5 T20I matches, Average: 30.2

Ansar Khan - 35 runs and 5 wickets in 6 T20I matches

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Today

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Scamans, R Mahmood, N Collins, V Padhaal, S Ahmad, P Gallagher, A Sher, H Shah, A Khan, H Dandapani and L Ali.

Captain: A Sher. Vice-captain: S Ahmad.

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: F Klokker, R Mahmood, N Collins, A Pusthay, S Ahmad, P Gallagher, A Sher, A Uddin, A Khan, H Dandapani and L Ali.

Captain: P Gallagher. Vice-captain: S Ahmad.

Edited by Samya Majumdar