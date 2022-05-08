DEN vs FIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20

The third T20I between Denmark (DEN) and Finland (FIN) is set to take place at Svanholm Park in Brondby on Sunday, 8 May.

Denmark didn't have the best of starts in the T20I series, losing the first game. However, they returned the favor in the second match, skittling Finland out for just 33. The Danes will now fancy a series win against Finland, who have a well-balanced roster to bank on. With the likes of Saif Ahmad and Nathan Collins keen to make an impact, a cracking game beckons in Brondby.

DEN vs FIN Probable Playing 11 Today

DEN XI

Saif Ahmad, Hamid Shah, Taranjit Bharaj, Rizwan Mahmood, Amjad Khan, Jino Jojo, Surya Anand, Abdul Hashmi (wk), Freddie Klokker (c), Lucky Ali and Omar Hayat.

FIN XI

Sapan Mehta, Nathan Collins (c), Aravind Mohan, Aniketh Pusthay, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Vanraaj Padhal, Raaz Mohammad and Mohammad Asaduzzaman.

Match Details

DEN vs FIN, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 8th May 2022, 2:30 PM

Venue: Svanholm Park, Brondby

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. There is some swing on offer for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch could even out despite there being some turn available for the spinners. Wickets in hand will be key, with 140-150 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s DEN vs FIN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Mohan: Aravind Mohan showed glimpses of his ability in previous games, scoring some handy runs in the top order. Although Mohan isn't going to don the gloves in today, his batting expertise and ability to clear the boundary at will make him a good addition to your DEN vs FIN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Saif Ahmad: Saif Ahmad was one of the stars of the show in the previous games, scoring runs and picking up wickets consistently. His all-round skill-set is bound to have a say yet again against Finland, making him a must-have in your DEN vs FIN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jino Jono: Jino Jono comes into the game on the back of a good bowling performance against Finland. While his variations have served him well, Jono's ability to clear the boundaries in the backend of the innings holds him in good stead and makes him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Amjad Sher: Amjad Sher was perhaps Finland's best player in the previous games, taking key wickets in the middle overs. In addition, Sher chipped in with handy runs, albeit in a couple of losses. With the conditions suiting him, Sher can be backed to sustain his form in the series.

Top 3 best players to pick in DEN vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

Taranjit Bharaj (DEN)

Vanraaj Padhal (FIN)

Saif Ahmad (DEN)

Important stats for DEN vs FIN Dream11 prediction team

Rizwan Mahmood - 52 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 140.54

Nathan Collins - 40 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 20.00

Amjad Sher - 12 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches in this series

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20)

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Mohan, R Mahmood, S Ahmad, N Collins, A Pusthay, J Jojo, P Gallagher, M Tambe, O Hayat, T Bharaj and A Sher.

Captain: S Ahmad. Vice-captain: P Gallagher.

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Scamans, R Mahmood, S Ahmad, N Collins, A Pusthay, J Jojo, P Gallagher, M Tambe, O Hayat, A Khan and A Sher.

Captain: S Ahmad. Vice-captain: N Collins.

Edited by Samya Majumdar