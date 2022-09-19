DEN vs FIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 4

Denmark (DEN) will lock horns with Finland (FIN) in the fourth match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, September 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DEN vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.

This will be the second match of the campaign for both Denmark and Finland, who are both playing matches earlier in the day. Denmark are taking on Sweden, while Finland will be up against Hungary.

Both sides would love to rack up as many wins as possible on the opening day in order to build momentum going forward in the tournament.

DEN vs FIN Match Details, Match 4

The fourth match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 19 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 9.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEN vs FIN, European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: September 19, 2022, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DEN vs FIN Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and batters will back themselves to hit the big shots.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 129.6

Average second innings score: 97.2

DEN vs FIN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Denmark: NA

Finland: NA

DEN vs FIN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Denmark Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Denmark Probable Playing 11

Taranjit Bharaj (c), Musa Mahmood, Lucky Malik, Saran Aslam, A Mahmood, Anique Uddin, Altamish Durrani, Raizul Sawmy, Adam Leigh, Shakeel Zeb, and Eshan Karimi.

Finland Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Finland Probable Playing 11

JOP Scamans, A Abdul Quadir, NG Collins, Ziaur Rehman, PF Gallagher (c), Amjad Sher, PK Garhwal, B Khan, MB Tambe, M Imran, and R Muhammad.

DEN vs FIN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J Scamans (14 matches, 210 runs, Strike Rate: 140.94)

J Scamans is the best wicketkeeper choice for your DEN vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is a dependable batter who has amassed 210 runs in 14 ECS matches at a strike rate of over 140.

Top Batter pick

M Tambe (10 matches, 99 runs and 9 wickets)

M Tambe could prove to be a valuable asset for his side in both the batting and bowling departments. He has scored 99 runs and has collected nine wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

Z Rehman (3 matches, 73 runs and 3 wickets)

Z Rehman has collected 73 runs in three matches at a wonderful strike rate of over 182.5. He also has three scalps at an average of 20.33.

Top Bowler pick

A Mahmood (7 matches, 31 runs and 4 wickets)

In 7 ECS matches, A Mahmood has 31 runs to his name at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 155. He has also picked up four wickets at an average of 14.75.

DEN vs FIN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Rasheed

A Rasheed has scored 35 runs in seven games at a strike rate of over 145. He has also scalped three wickets and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your DEN vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Aslam

S Aslam is another handy player who can contribute to his side on all fronts. He has amassed 73 runs in five games at a strike rate of over 162. Aslam has also picked up five wickets at an average of 17.60.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DEN vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats A Rasheed 35 runs and 3 wickets S Aslam 73 runs and 5 wickets J Scamans 210 runs Z Rehman 73 runs and 3 wickets M Tambe 99 runs and 9 wickets

DEN vs FIN match expert tips

J Scamans could end up being the X-factor for your DEN vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy.

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: J Scamans, T Bharaj

Batters: M Tambe, M Mahmood, N Collins

All-rounders: A Rasheed, S Aslam, Z Rehman

Bowlers: A Mahmood, M Imran, R Muhammad

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J Scamans

Batters: M Tambe, M Mahmood, N Collins

All-rounders: A Rasheed, S Aslam, Z Rehman

Bowlers: A Mahmood, M Imran, R Muhammad, A Leigh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far