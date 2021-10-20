DEN vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Denmark will take on Germany in the 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2021 on October 20 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.
Denmark lost their previous match against Italy by nine runs, placing them in fourth position. They haven’t registered a single win in this tournament and will be looking to grab their first win in this match.
Speaking of Germany, who were defeated in the last game by Jersey, they stand second in the points table with two victories and as many defeats. They will be eyeing their third win in this battle.
DEN vs GER Probable Playing 11 Today
Denmark
Anique Uddin (WK), Zameer Khan, Musa Shaheen, Delawar Khan, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Saif Ahmad, Bilal Aftab, Amjad Khan (C), Bashir Shah, Lucky Malik, Surya Anand
Germany
Michael Richardson (WK), Harmanjot Singh, Talha Khan, Sahir Naqash, Venkatraman Ganesan (C), Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Faisal Mubashir, Vishnu Bharathi, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Dieter Klein
Match Details
Match: Denmark vs Germany, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier
Date and Time: October 20, 2021, 06.45 pm IST
Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria
Pitch Report
The track at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground has had plenty to offer for the bowlers. The batters have found it difficult to score runs, especially in the middle overs.
The team batting first will target the 140-run mark, which might be a defendable total on this pitch.
Today’s DEN vs GER Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Michael Richardson: Michael is a good option from the wicket-keeper department. He has been in good touch with the bat and has also contributed behind the stumps.
Batters
Anique Uddin: Anique is a safe option for the batters. He has scored 57 runs and has also picked up two wickets in four matches.
Harmanjot Singh: Harmanjot has been a reliable batter for Denmark. He has scored decent runs in this tournament and will be looking to add some more huge runs to his account.
All-rounders
Sahir Naqash: Germany’s Sahir has been a brilliant bowling all-rounder so far. He has picked up seven wickets and has also scored handy runs with the bat.
Saif Ahmad: Saif is a must-pick in the all-rounder category. He has scored 281 runs so far and has also picked up 10 wickets.
Bowlers
Bashir Shah: Bashir is an excellent pick in the bowling department. He has picked up five wickets in four matches and will be looking forward to adding more to his tally.
Dieter Klien: Dieter has picked up three wickets so far and given his form we expect the player to grab a few more.
Top 5 best players to pick in DEN vs GER Dream11 prediction team
Sahir Naqash: 268 points
Saif Ahmad: 237 points
Bashir Shah: 180 points
Delawar Khan: 166 points
Amjad Khan: 155 points
Important stats for DEN vs GER Dream11 prediction team
Anique Uddin: 4 matches, 57 runs & 2 wickets
Sahir Naqash: 4 matches, 7 wickets
Saif Ahmad: 4 matches, 47 runs & 4 wickets
Muslim Yar: 2 matches, 4 wickets
Bashir Shah: 4 matches, 5 wickets
DEN vs GER Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Richardson, Harmanjot Singh, Anique Uddin, Zameer Khan, Sahir Naqash, Saif Ahmad, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Bashir Shah, Dieter Klien, Lucky Ali, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi
Captain: Sahir Naqash Vice-Captain: Bashir Shah
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Richardson, Harmanjot Singh, Anique Uddin, Zameer Khan, Sahir Naqash, Saif Ahmad, Venkatraman Ganesan, Delawar Khan, Bashir Shah, Dieter Klien, Muslim Yar Ashraf
Captain: Saif Ahmad Vice-Captain: Anique Uddin.