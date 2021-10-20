DEN vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Denmark will take on Germany in the 10th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2021 on October 20 at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria.

Denmark lost their previous match against Italy by nine runs, placing them in fourth position. They haven’t registered a single win in this tournament and will be looking to grab their first win in this match.

Speaking of Germany, who were defeated in the last game by Jersey, they stand second in the points table with two victories and as many defeats. They will be eyeing their third win in this battle.

DEN vs GER Probable Playing 11 Today

Denmark

Anique Uddin (WK), Zameer Khan, Musa Shaheen, Delawar Khan, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Saif Ahmad, Bilal Aftab, Amjad Khan (C), Bashir Shah, Lucky Malik, Surya Anand

Germany

Michael Richardson (WK), Harmanjot Singh, Talha Khan, Sahir Naqash, Venkatraman Ganesan (C), Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Faisal Mubashir, Vishnu Bharathi, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Dieter Klein

Match Details

Match: Denmark vs Germany, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier

Date and Time: October 20, 2021, 06.45 pm IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The track at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground has had plenty to offer for the bowlers. The batters have found it difficult to score runs, especially in the middle overs.

The team batting first will target the 140-run mark, which might be a defendable total on this pitch.

Today’s DEN vs GER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Richardson: Michael is a good option from the wicket-keeper department. He has been in good touch with the bat and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batters

Anique Uddin: Anique is a safe option for the batters. He has scored 57 runs and has also picked up two wickets in four matches.

Harmanjot Singh: Harmanjot has been a reliable batter for Denmark. He has scored decent runs in this tournament and will be looking to add some more huge runs to his account.

All-rounders

Sahir Naqash: Germany’s Sahir has been a brilliant bowling all-rounder so far. He has picked up seven wickets and has also scored handy runs with the bat.

Saif Ahmad: Saif is a must-pick in the all-rounder category. He has scored 281 runs so far and has also picked up 10 wickets.

Bowlers

Bashir Shah: Bashir is an excellent pick in the bowling department. He has picked up five wickets in four matches and will be looking forward to adding more to his tally.

Dieter Klien: Dieter has picked up three wickets so far and given his form we expect the player to grab a few more.

Top 5 best players to pick in DEN vs GER Dream11 prediction team

Sahir Naqash: 268 points

Saif Ahmad: 237 points

Bashir Shah: 180 points

Delawar Khan: 166 points

Amjad Khan: 155 points

Important stats for DEN vs GER Dream11 prediction team

Anique Uddin: 4 matches, 57 runs & 2 wickets

Sahir Naqash: 4 matches, 7 wickets

Saif Ahmad: 4 matches, 47 runs & 4 wickets

Muslim Yar: 2 matches, 4 wickets

Bashir Shah: 4 matches, 5 wickets

DEN vs GER Dream11 Prediction Today

DEN vs GER Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Richardson, Harmanjot Singh, Anique Uddin, Zameer Khan, Sahir Naqash, Saif Ahmad, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Bashir Shah, Dieter Klien, Lucky Ali, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi

Captain: Sahir Naqash Vice-Captain: Bashir Shah

DEN vs GER Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Richardson, Harmanjot Singh, Anique Uddin, Zameer Khan, Sahir Naqash, Saif Ahmad, Venkatraman Ganesan, Delawar Khan, Bashir Shah, Dieter Klien, Muslim Yar Ashraf

Captain: Saif Ahmad Vice-Captain: Anique Uddin.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar