DEN vs GER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier, Match 3

Denmark (DEN) will lock horns with Germany (GER) in the third match of the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Saturday.

Denmark lost to Italy by six wickets in their previous match and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. Germany, on the other hand, will head into the game on the back of a four-run loss to Jersey. They are currently placed just above their opponents in the points table. Both teams will be looking forward to opening their accounts on Saturday.

DEN vs GER Probable Playing 11 Today

DEN XI

Freddie Klokker (C & WK), Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Bashir Shah, Anique Uddin, Saif Ahmad, Shakerullah Safi, Lucky Ali, Amjad Khan, Delawar Khan, Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen.

GER XI

Venkatraman Ganesan (C), Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Michael Richardson (WK), Talha Khan, Faisal Mubashir, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Harmanjot Singh, Dieter Klein, Sahir Naqash, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Vishnu Elam Bharathi.

Match Details

DEN vs GER, Match 3, ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Date and Time: 16th October 2021, 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting the gears. Chasing should be the preferred option at the venue. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played on this ground is 119 runs.

Today’s DEN vs GER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Richardson: Richardson was in decent form with the bat in the last match against Jersey, scoring 18 runs at a strike rate of 85.71. He is a quality batter who can score some crucial runs on Saturday.

Batters

Talha Khan: Khan scored 32 runs at a strike rate of 114.28 against Jersey and was also the leading run-scorer for his side in the match.

Anique Uddin: Uddin didn't perform as per the expectations in the last match against Italy, scoring only 16 runs at a strike rate of 76.19. But he is a quality player who can single-handedly win games for his side.

All-rounders

Sahir Naqash: Naqash scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 7.50 in the last match. He is someone who can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match.

Delawar Khan: Khan picked up two wickets at an economy rate of just 1.66 in the last match against Italy. He is a top-quality all-rounder who can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your team.

Bowlers

Dieter Klein: Klein will lead the bowling attack for Germany in the upcoming match. He went wicketless in the last game but managed to score 10 runs with the bat. Klein is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bashir Shah: Shah is a quality bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in DEN vs GER Dream11 prediction team

Sahir Naqash (GER) - 99 points

Delawar Khan (DEN) - 75 points

Saif Ahmad (DEN) - 53 points

Talha Khan (GER) - 46 points

Michael Richardson (GER) - 37 points

Important Stats for DEN vs GER Dream11 prediction team

Talha Khan: 32 runs in 1 match; SR - 114.28

Surya Anand: 31 runs in 1 match; SR - 129.16

Faisal Mubashir: 31 runs in 1 match; SR - 93.93

Delawar Khan: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 1.66

Sahir Naqash: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 7.50

DEN vs GER Dream11 Prediction Today

DEN vs GER Dream11 Prediction - ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Richardson, Talha Khan, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Anique Uddin, Sahir Naqash, Delawar Khan, Saif Ahmad, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Bashir Shah, Lucky Ali, Dieter Klein.

Captain: Sahir Naqash. Vice-captain: Lucky Ali.

DEN vs GER Dream11 Prediction - ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Freddie Klokker, Talha Khan, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Musa Shaheen, Sahir Naqash, Delawar Khan, Saif Ahmad, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Lucky Ali, Dieter Klein.

Captain: Dieter Klein. Vice-captain: Sahir Naqash.

Edited by Samya Majumdar