DEN vs GIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C, Match 6

Denmark (DEN) will be up against Gibraltar (GIB) in the fifth match of the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Brussels on Wednesday, June 26.

Denmark started their campaign with a massive 88-run victory over Hungary. They are currently second in Group A. Gibraltar, on the other hand, lost their opening game against Belgium by seven wickets and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group A points table.

DEN vs GIB Probable Playing 11 Today

DEN XI

Frederik Klokker (C), Saif Ahmad, Taranjit Bharaj (WK), Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen, Rizwan Mahmood, Hamid Shah, Oliver Hald, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Jino Jojo, Saran Aslam.

GIB XI

Balaji Pai (C), Iain Latin, Joseph Marples (WK), Louis Bruce, Samarth Bodha, Philip Raikes, Mark Gouws, Kayron Stagno, Matthew Whelan, Julian Freyone, Kenroy Nestor.

Match Details

DEN vs GIB, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C, Match 6

Date and Time: 29th June 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Royal Brussels Cricket Ground is a sporting wicket where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it a little difficult to bat on in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 158 runs.

Today’s DEN vs GIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Taranjit Bharaj: Bharaj is a hard-hitting batter who scored 63 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 190-plus against Hungary.

Batters

Hamid Shah: Shah smacked 51 runs and picked up two wickets in the last match.

Mark Gouws: Gouws, who failed to perform with the bat against Belgium, has scored 237 runs at a strike rate of 180.91 in the eight matches he has played this year.

All-rounders

Balaji Pai: Gibraltar skipper Balaji Pai scored unbeaten 76-run knock against Belgium. He is a quality player who is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Iain Latin: Latin scored 32 runs at a strike rate of close to 140 and also picked up a wicket in the last match.

Bowlers

Nicolaj Laegsgaard: Laegsgaard was in brilliant form with both the bat and ball against Hungary, smashing 45 runs at a strike rate of 160.71 and taking three wickets.

Samarth Bodha: Bodha bowled pretty well against Belgium, scalping a wicket in the only over he bowled. He could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in DEN vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

Nicolaj Laegsgaard (DEN) - 158 points

Hamid Shah (DEN) - 132 points

Taranjit Bharaj (DEN) - 119 points

Balaji Pai (GIB) - 97 points

Iain Latin (GIB) - 89 points

Important Stats for DEN vs GIB Dream11 prediction team

Nicolaj Laegsgaard: 45 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match; SR - 160.71 and ER - 7.00

Hamid Shah: 51 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 127.50 and ER - 3.33

Taranjit Bharaj: 63 runs in 1 match; SR - 190.90

Balaji Pai: 76 runs in 1 match; SR - 131.03

Iain Latin: 32 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 139.13 and ER - 9.33

DEN vs GIB Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C)

DEN vs GIB Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Taranjit Bharaj, Hamid Shah, Philip Raikes, Mark Gouws, Balaji Pai, Louis Bruce, Iain Latin, Saran Aslam, Oliver Hald, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Samarth Bodha.

Captain: Balaji Pai. Vice-captain: Nicolaj Laegsgaard.

DEN vs GIB Dream11 Prediction - ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Taranjit Bharaj, Saif Ahmad, Hamid Shah, Philip Raikes, Balaji Pai, Surya Anand, Louis Bruce, Saran Aslam, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Kenroy Nestor, Samarth Bodha.

Captain: Balaji Pai. Vice-captain: Saran Aslam.

