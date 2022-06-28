DEN vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier, Match 3

Denmark (DEN) will take on Hungary (HUN) in the third match of the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier C at the Belgian Oval in Gent on Tuesday.

Both teams will play their first game of the tournament, hoping to earn points to improve their chances of qualifying.

Denmark's key players are Hamid Shah, Saif Ahmed, and Rizwan Mahmood, while Hungary's key players are Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, and Marc Ahuja.

DEN vs HUN Probable Playing 11 Today

DEN XI

Taranjit Singh (wk), Hamid Shah, Saif Ahmed, Rizwan Mahmood, Saran Aslam, Surya Annad, Saud Munir, Amjad Khan, Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Oliver Hald, Fredrick Klokkar (c).

HUN XI

Abhishek Ahuja (wk), Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Marc Ahuja (c), Khaibar Deldar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Kalum Nandika, Mark Des-Fontaine, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage.

Match Details

DEN vs HUN, Match 3, ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier C

Date and Time: June 28, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: The Belgian Oval, Gent

Pitch Report

The pitch at the The Belgian Oval in Gent has favored the batters in recent matches. While teams have racked up big totals, sides have been able to chase those down as well. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 130 runs.

Today’s DEN vs HUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abhishek Ahuja: He has scored 167 runs in his last five appearances, making him an excellent choice from the wicket-keeper's position. He has also contributed by being behind the stumps.

Batters

Rizwan Mahmood: Rizwan Mahmood is a quality batter who has been scoring valuable runs for his side in the middle order. He had a fantastic outing against Finland in his previous game, scoring 45 runs off 30 deliveries.

All-rounders

Abhishek Kheterpal: He is a top-all-rounder for his team, capable of performing with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 33 runs and picked up three wickets while being economical in his last five games. He is a multiplier pick for your fantasy side.

Bowlers

Sandeep Mohandas: Sandeep Mohandad will lead the bowling attack for Hungary in the upcoming match. He has taken five wickets in his last five appearances, making him a valuable pick for your fantasy side.

Top 5 best players to pick in DEN vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

Amjad Khan (DEN)

Harsh Mandhyan (HUN)

Saud Munir (DEN)

Khaibar Deldar (HUN)

Surya Annad (DEN)

DEN vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier)

DEN vs HUN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Taranjit Singh, Abhishek Ahuja, Hamid Shah, Rizwan Mahmood, Saran Aslam, Zeeshan Khan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Kalum Nandika, Amjad Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz.

Captain: Hamid Shah. Vice-captain: Abhishek Ahuja

DEN vs HUN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhishek Ahuja, Marc Ahuja, Hamid Shah, Rizwan Mahmood, Saran Aslam, Zeeshan Khan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Kalum Nandika, Amjad Khan, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz.

Captain: Abhishek Kheterpal. Vice-captain: Marc Ahuja

