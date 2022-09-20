DEN vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 9

Match 9 of the ECC T10 2022 will see Denmark (DEN) lock horns with Hungary (HUN) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, September 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DEN vs HUN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Denmark haven't had a great start to the ECC T10 tournament as they lost both of their first two matches by big margins. Hungary, on the other hand, lost their first match against Finland by just five runs.

Denmark will give it their all to win the match and start the season on a positive note, but Hungary have a better squad. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DEN vs HUN Match Details

Match 9 of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 20 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 9.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEN vs HUN, Match 9

Date and Time: September 20, 2022, 9.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Denmark and Finland, where a total of 267 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

DEN vs HUN Form Guide

DEN - L L

HUN - L

DEN vs HUN Probable Playing XI

DEN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Taranjit Bharaj (c & wk), Musa Mahmood, Lucky Malik, Saran Aslam, Abdullah Mahmood, Anique Uddin, Altamish Durrani, Raizul Sawmy, Adam Leigh, Shakeel Zeb, and Eshan Karimi.

HUN Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abhishek Ahuja Stan (c & wk), Maaz Bhaiji, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Khaibar Deldar, Vinoth Ravindran, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Asanka Weligamage, and Sandeep Mohandas.

DEN vs HUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ahuja

A Ahuja is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. T Bharaj is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Aslam

M Mahmood and S Aslam are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Deldar has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Z Khan

A Kheterpal and Z Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Thanikaithasan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Prashar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mahmood and A Prashar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Mandhyan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DEN vs HUN match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Khan

Z Khan is expected to bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs in the middle, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He smashed 31 runs in the first match against Finland.

A Mahmood

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both spinners and pacers, you can make A Mahmood the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 17 runs and picked up four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for DEN vs HUN, Match 9

Z Khan

S Aslam

A Prashar

A Mahmood

S Thanikaithasan

Denmark vs Hungary Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Denmark vs Hungary Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Denmark vs Hungary Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Ahuja

Batters: S Aslam, M Mahmood, K Deldar, V Ravindran

All-rounders: Z Khan, A Kheterpal, S Thanikaithasan

Bowlers: A Prashar, A Mahmood, H Mandhyan

Denmark vs Hungary Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Denmark vs Hungary Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ashwathnarayan

Batters: S Aslam, L Malik, V Ravindran

All-rounders: Z Khan, S Thanikaithasan

Bowlers: A Prashar, A Mahmood, H Mandhyan, E Karimi, S Mohandas

