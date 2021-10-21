DEN vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier, Match 12

Denmark (DEN) will take on Jersey (JER) in the 12th match of the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Thursday.

Denmark have lost all five of their ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They fell short of 12 runs in their last match against Germany. Jersey, on the other hand, have won all of their five matches and are currently placed atop the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier standings. They beat Italy by eight wickets in their last match.

DEN vs JER Probable Playing 11 Today

DEN XI

Amjad Khan (C), Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Freddie Klokker (WK), Bilal Aftab Ahmad, Saif Ahmad, Bashir Shah, Anique Uddin, Lucky Ali, Delawar Khan, Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen.

JER XI

Charles Perchard (C), Dominic Blampied, Jake Dunford (WK), Harrison Carlyon, Daniel Birrell, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward.

Match Details

DEN vs JER, Match 12, ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Date and Time: 21st October 2021, 06:45 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground has been much more supportive of the bowlers compared to the batters. The wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat on in the second half. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 110 runs.

Today’s DEN vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jake Dunford: Dunford has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 51 runs at a strike rate of close to 87. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Harrison Carlyon: Carlyon has scored 118 runs while picking up five wickets in five matches. He is also Jersey's leading run-scorer in the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier.

Surya Anand: Anand has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Denmark this season. He has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 108.97 in five matches.

All-rounders

Benjamin Ward: Ward has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier. He has scored 93 runs in addition to picking up nine wickets and is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Saif Ahmad: Ahmad has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.89 while also scoring 48 runs in five outings.

Bowlers

Dominic Blampied: Blampied has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in five matches. He is someone who can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Bashir Shah: Shah has bowled pretty well in the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier, picking up five wickets, including his best figures of 3/6, in four matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in DEN vs JER Dream11 prediction team

Benjamin Ward (JER) - 505 points

Charles Perchard (JER) - 385 points

Harrison Carlyon (JER) - 339 points

Saif Ahmad (DEN) - 335 points

Julius Sumerauer (JER) - 218 points

Important Stats for DEN vs JER Dream11 prediction team

Benjamin Ward: 93 runs and 9 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 106.89 and ER - 4.40

Charles Perchard: 23 runs and 10 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 255.55 and ER - 5.05

Saif Ahmad: 48 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 65.75 and ER - 3.89

Harrison Carlyon: 118 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 99.15 and ER - 3.75

Surya Anand: 85 runs in 5 matches; SR - 108.97

DEN vs JER Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier)

DEN vs JER Dream11 Prediction - ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jake Dunford, Jonty Jenner, Anique Uddin, Harrison Carlyon, Delawar Khan, Charles Perchard, Benjamin Ward, Saif Ahmad, Bashir Shah, Dominic Blampied, Lucky Ali.

Captain: Benjamin Ward. Vice-captain: Harrison Carlyon.

DEN vs JER Dream11 Prediction - ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Freddie Klokker, Anique Uddin, Harrison Carlyon, Surya Anand, Delawar Khan, Charles Perchard, Benjamin Ward, Saif Ahmad, Bashir Shah, Dominic Blampied, Lucky Ali.

Captain: Harrison Carlyon. Vice-captain: Saif Ahmad.

Edited by Samya Majumdar