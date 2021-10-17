DEN vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier, Match 5

Denmark (DEN) will take on Jersey (JER) in the fifth match of the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria on Sunday.

Denmark have lost their first two ICC World T20 Europe Qualifiers and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last outing against Germany by six wickets. Jersey, on the other hand, have won their first two matches and are currently placed atop the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier standings. They beat Italy by 41 runs in their last match.

DEN vs JER Probable Playing 11 Today

DEN XI

Freddie Klokker (C & WK), Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Bashir Shah, Anique Uddin, Saif Ahmad, Shakerullah Safi, Lucky Ali, Amjad Khan, Delawar Khan, Surya Anand, Musa Shaheen.

JER XI

Charles Perchard (C), Dominic Blampied, Jake Dunford (WK), Harrison Carlyon, Jonty Jenner, Rhys Palmer, Nick Ferraby, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward.

Match Details

DEN vs JER, Match 5, ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Date and Time: 17th October 2021, 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria has generally favored the bowlers. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 125 runs.

Today’s DEN vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Freddie Klokker: Klokker has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 32 runs. He could also score some crucial runs for his side on Sunday.

Batters

Harrison Carlyon: Carlyon is the leading run-scorer this season with 79 runs in two matches. He is a top-quality batter who can single-handedly win games for his side.

Anique Uddin: Uddin has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Denmark. He has scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 90.90 in two matches.

All-rounders

Benjamin Ward: Ward is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Sunday. He has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 154-plus while also picking up two wickets in the ICC World T20 Europe Qualifiers.

Saif Ahmad: Ahmad has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 27 runs and also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in two outings

Bowlers

Dominic Blampied: Blampied has bowled pretty well so far this season. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.71 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bashir Shah: Shah didn't perform as per the expectations in the last two matches, picking up a single wicket. But he can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in DEN vs JER Dream11 prediction team

Harrison Carlyon (JER) - 195 points

Benjamin Ward (JER) - 157 points

Saif Ahmad (DEN) - 128 points

Dominic Blampied (JER) - 110 points

Charles Perchard (JER) - 103 points

Important Stats for DEN vs JER Dream11 prediction team

Harrison Carlyon: 79 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 105.33 and ER - 3.66

Benjamin Ward: 48 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 154.83 and ER - 4.00

Saif Ahmad: 27 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 65.85 and ER - 4.00

Dominic Blampied: 13 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 130.00 and ER - 5.71

Delawar Khan: 12 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 109.09 and ER - 4.89

DEN vs JER Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier)

DEN vs JER Dream11 Prediction - ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Freddie Klokker, Jonty Jenner, Anique Uddin, Harrison Carlyon, Delawar Khan, Charles Perchard, Benjamin Ward, Saif Ahmad, Bashir Shah, Dominic Blampied, Lucky Ali.

Captain: Harrison Carlyon. Vice-captain: Saif Ahmad.

DEN vs JER Dream11 Prediction - ICC World T20 Europe Qualifier

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Freddie Klokker, Jonty Jenner, Anique Uddin, Harrison Carlyon, Delawar Khan, Benjamin Ward, Saif Ahmad, Zak Tribe, Bashir Shah, Dominic Blampied, Lucky Ali.

Captain: Saif Ahmad. Vice-captain: Benjamin Ward.

Edited by Samya Majumdar