DEN vs JER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, Match 20

Match 20 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will see Denmark (DEN) squaring off against Jersey (JER) at the Goldenacre Stadium in Edinburgh on Friday, July 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DEN vs JER Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Jersey have won two of their last five matches. Denmark, on the other hand, have won one of their last five matches of the season. Denmark will give it their all to win the match, but Jersey are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DEN vs JER Match Details

Match 20 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier will be played on July 28 at the Goldenacre Stadium in Edinburgh. The game is set to take place at 3:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEN vs JER, Match 20

Date and Time: July 28, 2023, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Goldenacre Stadium, Edinburgh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially the pacers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Germany and Jersey, where a total of 329 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

DEN vs JER Form Guide

DEN - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

JER - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

DEN vs JER Probable Playing XI

DEN Playing XI

No injury updates

Surya Anand, Taranjit Bharaj ©, Saud Munir, Abdul Hashmi (wk), Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Nicolaj Damgaard, Saif Ahmad, Saran Aslam, Abdullah Mahmood, Ehsan Karimi, Lucky Malik

JER Playing XI

No injury updates

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Asa Tribe (wk), Charlie Brennan, Benjamin Ward, Josh Lawrenson, Julius Sumerauer, Dominic Blampied, Charles Perchard ©, Elliot Miles

DEN vs JER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Singh

T Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Tribe is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Greenwood

J Jenner and N Greenwood are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. J Lawrenson played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Damgaard

N Damgaard and J Sumerauer are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Ahmad is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

C Perchard

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Miles and C Perchard. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Munir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DEN vs JER match captain and vice-captain choices

N Damgaard

N Damgaard will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 364 points in the last five matches.

N Greenwood

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Greenwood the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and may bowl a few overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 377 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for DEN vs JER, Match 20

N Damgaard

C Perchard

N Greenwood

S Ahmad

B Ward

Denmark vs Jersey Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Denmark vs Jersey Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Singh

Batters: N Greenwood, J Jenner

All-rounders: J Sumerauer, N Damgaard, B Ward, S Ahmad

Bowlers: C Perchard, S Munir, E Miles, A Mahmood

Denmark vs Jersey Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Singh

Batters: N Greenwood, J Jenner

All-rounders: J Sumerauer, N Damgaard, B Ward, S Ahmad, H Mazhar

Bowlers: C Perchard, S Munir, A Mahmood