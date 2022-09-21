DEN vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 11

The 11th match of the ECC T10 2022 will see Denmark (DEN) locking horns with Netherlands XI (NED-XI) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DEN vs NED-XI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Denmark haven't had a great start to the ECC T10 tournament as they have won only one of their first three matches. Netherlands XI, on the other hand, is the strongest team in this year's tournament as they have won all of their last three games.

Denmark will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Netherlands XI has a better squad and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DEN vs NED-XI Match Details

Match 11 of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 21 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 3.00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEN vs NED-XI, Match 11

Date and Time: September 21, 2022, 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Denmark and Hungary, where a total of 298 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

DEN vs NED-XI Form Guide

DEN - L L L W

NED-XI - W W W

DEN vs NED-XI Probable Playing XI

DEN Playing XI

No injury updates

Taranjit Bharaj (c & wk), Musa Mahmood, Lucky Malik, Saran Aslam, Abdullah Mahmood, Anique Uddin, Altamish Durrani, Raizul Sawmy, Adam Leigh, Shakeel Zeb, Eshan Karimi

NED-XI Playing XI

No injury updates

Musa Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Sebastiaan Braat, Ratha Alphonse, Philippe Boissevain, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Arnav Jain, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma

DEN vs NED-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Bharaj

T Bharaj is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial knock of 42 runs in the last match against Hungary.

Batters

S Aslam

C Floyd and S Aslam are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Gorlee has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Thanikaithasan

R Klein and S Thanikaithasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Sawmy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Braat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mahmood and S Braat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Kingma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DEN vs NED-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

S Thanikaithasan

S Thanikaithasan is expected to bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs in the middle, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He smashed 85 runs in the last match against Hungary.

S Braat

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both spinners and pacers, you can make S Braat the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 50 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for DEN vs NED-XI, Match 11

S Braat

S Aslam

C Floyd

A Mahmood

S Thanikaithasan

Denmark vs Netherlands XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Denmark vs Netherlands XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Bharaj

Batters: S Aslam, M Mahmood, C Floyd, B Gorlee

All-rounders: R Klein, S Thanikaithasan

Bowlers: S Braat, V Kingma, A Mahmood, P Boissevain

Denmark vs Netherlands XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Bharaj

Batters: S Aslam, C Floyd, B Gorlee

All-rounders: R Klein, S Thanikaithasan, R Sawmy

Bowlers: S Braat, V Kingma, A Mahmood, E Karimi

