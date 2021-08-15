DEN vs SWE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 match - August 15th, 2021

Denmark will lock horns with Sweden in the third match of the three-T20I series on Sunday, August 15 at Svanholm Park in Brondby.

Both games have gone down to the wire. In the first match on Saturday, Denmark won by eight runs after managing to defend 111. Sweden played out their entire quota of 20 overs, but could only reach 103 for the loss of six wickets.

However, in the second game on the same day, Sweden made a stupendous comeback. Sweden chased down 137 off the last ball and managed to draw level in the series. Sweden and Denmark will now be looking for a win in the last game and win the series.

On that note, let us look at the top three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the third T20 match between Denmark and Sweden.

#3 Hamid Shah

Hamid Shah has been outstanding for Denmark in the T20I series. The 29-year-old is the leading run-scorer of the series, having notched 91 runs at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 118.18.

With a top score of 66, he is the only half-century maker in the series. Shah has also picked up two wickets at an excellent economy rate of 3.83. He has also taken two catches in the outfield.

#2 Hassan Mehmood

Hassan Mehmood has been the standout bowler in the series so far. The 37-year-old is the leading wicket-taker of the series, having scalped seven wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.09.

In the first game of the series, he picked up a five-wicket haul and conceded only 14 runs in his spell. The right-arm medium fast bowler followed it up by getting two wickets in the second encounter.

#1 Abhijit Venkatesh

Abhijit Venkatesh has performed with both and ball for Sweden in the ongoing series. He is their top run-getter, having scored 46 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 95.83 with a top score of 23.

Venkatesh is no mug with the ball either. The 31-year-old pacer has picked up two wickets in five overs at an economy rate of 7.40. He can be an asset to your Dream11 team for the next game.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava