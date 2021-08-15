DEN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20

The third T20I between Denmark and Sweden is set to take place at Svanholm Park in Brondby on Sunday.

Denmark will be looking to close out the series with an emphatic win in the series finale. However, they face a strong Sweden face who will start as the favorites, owing to home conditions.

DEN vs SWE Probable Playing 11 Today

DEN XI

Zameer Khan, Hamid Shah, Taranjit Bharaj, Abdul Hashmi (wk), Rizwan Mahmood, Oliver Hald, Delawar Khan, Aftab Ahmed, Surya Anand, Lucky Ali and Freddie Klokker (c)

SWE XI

Imal Zuwak, Rahel Khan, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Wynand Boshoff (wk), Humayun Kabir, Rahul Gowthaman, Hassan Mehmood, Khalid Zahid, Liam Karlsson and Oktai Gholami

Match Details

DEN vs SWE, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 15th August 2021, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Svanholm Park, Brondby

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is on the slower side with run-scoring being a tad difficult. The openers will look to make full use of the conditions upfront against the new ball, which should come onto the bat fairly well. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 130 being a competitive total at the venue. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to get slower as the game progresses.

Today's DEN vs SWE Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Wynand Boshoff: Wynand Boshoff was critical to Sweden's win in the previous game with a mature knock in the middle order. Comfortable against both spin and pace, Boshoff is certainly one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batsman

Abhijit Venkatesh: Swedish captain Abhijit Venkatesh is due for a big score after failing to get going in both games so far. One can expect him to come good in this series-decider given his skill-set.

All-rounder

Hamid Shah: Hamid Shah has been brilliant with the bat at the top of the Danish batting unit. He contributed with the ball as well, making him a handy option for the game.

Bowler

Hassan Mehmood: The star of the series so far, Hassan Mehmood has picked up wickets for fun. He has been lethal with the new ball and in the death, making him a must-have in your DEN vs SWE Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DEN vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

Wynand Boshoff (SWE)

Hamid Shah (DEN)

Delawar Khan (DEN)

Important stats for DEN vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

Hamid Shah: 91 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 118.18

Abhijit Venkatesh: 46 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 95.83

Hassan Mehmood: 7 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 4.00

DEN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Today

DEN vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Boshoff, R Mahmood, T Singh Bharaj, R Gowthaman, O Hald, H Shah, A Venkatesh, S Anand, D Khan, H Mehmood and K Zahid

Captain: W Boshoff. Vice-captain: D Khan

DEN vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Boshoff, R Mahmood, T Singh Bharaj, I Zuwak, F Klokker, H Shah, A Venkatesh, S Anand, D Khan, H Mehmood and K Zahid

Captain: H Shah. Vice-captain: W Boshoff

Edited by Samya Majumdar