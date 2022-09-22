DEN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 20

The 20th match of the ECC T10 2022 will see Denmark (DEN) locking horns with Sweden (SWE) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday, September 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DEN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Denmark haven't had a great start to the ECC T10 tournament and have won only three of their first seven matches. Sweden, too, have won only three of their seven games.

Denmark will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Sweden have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DEN vs SWE Match Details

Match 20 of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 22 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEN vs SWE, Match 20

Date and Time: September 22, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Sweden and Hungary where a total of 193 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

DEN vs SWE Form Guide

DEN - L L L W L W W

SWE - W L W L L W L

DEN vs SWE Probable Playing XI

DEN Playing XI

No injury updates

Taranjit Bharaj (c & wk), Musa Mahmood, Lucky Malik, Saran Aslam, Abdullah Mahmood, Anique Uddin, Altamish Durrani, Raizul Sawmy, Adam Leigh, Shakeel Zeb, Eshan Karimi

SWE Playing XI

No injury updates

Nusratullah Sultan (c & wk), Faruk Ahmed, Share Ali, Shahzeb Choudhry, Umar Nawaz, Azam Khalil, Zabi Zahid, Zaker Taqawi, Prashant Shukla, Imal Zuwak, Lemar Momand

DEN vs SWE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sultan

N Sultan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial knock of 48 runs in the match against Finland.

Batters

S Ali

M Mahmood and S Ali are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Aslam has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Thanikaithasan

S Choudary and S Thanikaithasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Z Zahid is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Z Taqawi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mahmood and Z Taqawi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Momand is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DEN vs SWE match captain and vice-captain choices

S Thanikaithasan

S Thanikaithasan is expected to bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs in the middle, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He smashed 85 runs in the last match against Hungary.

S Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make S Ali the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 236 runs in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for DEN vs SWE, Match 20

S Ali

S Aslam

S Choudary

Z Taqawi

S Thanikaithasan

Denmark vs Sweden Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Denmark vs Sweden Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Sultan, T Bharaj

Batters: S Aslam, M Mahmood, S Ali

All-rounders: S Choudary, S Thanikaithasan, Z Zahid

Bowlers: Z Taqawi, A Mahmood, L Momand

Denmark vs Sweden Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Sultan, T Bharaj

Batters: S Aslam, M Mahmood, S Ali

All-rounders: S Choudary, S Thanikaithasan, Z Zahid

Bowlers: Z Taqawi, E Karimi, L Momand

