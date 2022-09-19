DEN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Match 1

Match 1 of the ECC T10 2022 will see Denmark (DEN) lock horns with Sweden (SWE) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday, September 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DEN vs SWE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the new ECC T10 season. Denmark have a squad full of experienced players, while Sweden have a young squad of promising players.

Denmark will give it their all to win the match and start the season on a positive note, but Sweden have a better squad and are expected to win this encounter.

DEN vs SWE Match Details

Match 1 of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 19 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to start at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DEN vs SWE, Match 1

Date and Time: 19th September 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Spain and Ireland XI, where a total of 171 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

DEN vs SWE Form Guide

DEN - Will be playing their first match

SWE - Will be playing their first match

DEN vs SWE Probable Playing XI

DEN Playing XI

No injury updates

Taranjit Bharaj (c & wk), Musa Mahmood, Lucky Malik, Saran Aslam, A Mahmood, Anique Uddin, Altamish Durrani, Raizul Sawmy, Adam Leigh, Shakeel Zeb, Eshan Karimi.

SWE Playing XI

No injury updates

Nusratullah Sultan (c & wk), Faruk Ahmed, Share Ali, Shahzeb Choudhry, Umar Nawaz, Azam Khalil, Zabi Zahid, Zaker Taqawi, Prashant Shukla, Zabihullah Zadran, Zain Muzaffar.

DEN vs SWE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sultan

N Sultan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. T Bharaj is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Ali

M Mahmood and S Ali are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. F Ahmed has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

U Nawaz

U Nawaz and S Aslam are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Choudhry is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Mahmood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mahmood and Z Taqawi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Zadran is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DEN vs SWE match captain and vice-captain choices

U Nawaz

U Nawaz is expected to bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs in the middle, making him the safest pick for the captaincy.

S Aslam

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both spinners and pacers, you can make S Aslam the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for DEN vs SWE, Match 1

U Nawaz

S Aslam

S Ali

A Mahmood

M Mahmood

Denmark vs Sweden Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with something in it for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Denmark vs Sweden Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Sultan

Batters: S Ali, F Ahmed, M Mahmood

All-rounders: U Nawaz, S Choudhry, S Aslam

Bowlers: A Uddin, Z Taqawi, Z Zadran, A Mahmood

Denmark vs Sweden Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Sultan

Batters: S Ali, A Durrani, M Mahmood

All-rounders: U Nawaz, S Choudhry, S Aslam, A Khalil

Bowlers: Z Taqawi, Z Zadran, A Mahmood

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far