DEN vs VAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 4

Denmark (DEN) and Vanuatu (VAN) will meet in the fourth match of the ICC Men’s CWC Challenge League A on Saturday, July 30, at the Maple Leaf 1 North-West Ground in Canada.

Denmark are coming off a 74-run loss to Canada, who posted 219-8 in their 50 overs. In response, Denmark were bundled out for just 145 in 43.2 overs. Vanuatu, meanwhile, pulled off a close victory over Malaysia in their previous outing. They bowled Malaysia out for 124 in 37.5 overs. Vanuatu were made to toil hard but eventually got home with two wickets to spare in 32.2 overs.

DEN vs VAN Probable Playing XIs

Vanuatu

Joshua Rasu, Junior Kaltapau, Jarryd Allan, Andrew Mansale, Bettan Viraliliu, Ronald Tari, Nalin Nipiko, Williamsing Nalisa, Obed Yosef, Rival Samson, Apolinaire Stephen.

Denmark

Nicolaj Laegsgaard, Hamid Shah (C), Zameer Khan, Surya Anand, Rizwan Mahmood, Saif Ahmed, Musa Shaheen, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Oliver Hald, Abdul Hashmi, Saud Munir.

Match Details

Match: DEN vs VAN, ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A, Match 4

Date and Time: July 30, 2022; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: Maple Leaf 1 (North-West Ground), King City, Ontario, Canada.

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be conducive for batters. However, pacers will have some help initially. The average first innings score is 228.

Today’s DEN vs VAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jarryd Allen is a fine wicketkeeper batter from Vanuatu. He scored an unbeaten 39 off 42 deliveries in the previous game to see his team over the line in a tense chase. Allen brings stability to the batting lineup and is a key pick for this contest.

Batter

Andrew Mansale is the captain of Vanuatu. He's a decent middle-order batter and can make some healthy contributions with the bat. He can also pick up some key wickets in the middle and chip in with handy overs as well.

All-rounder

Joshua Rasu is a key all-rounder for Vanuatu. He bats in the top order and can get his team off to decent starts. Joshua put up a decent all-round performance in the previous game, scoring 17 runs and picking up two wickets. He can fetch valuable points with both bat and ball.

Bowler

Oliver Hald is a fine left-arm pacer from Denmark. He picked up two wickets in the last game and bowled at a decent economy rate of 6.4. Hald is a wicket-taker and is expected to deliver once again with the ball in this contest.

Five best players to pick in DEN vs VAN Dream11 prediction team

Jarryd Allan (VAN)

Andrew Mansale (VAN)

Joshua Rasu (VAN)

Oliver Hald (DEN)

Surya Anand (DEN) .

Key Stats for DEN vs VAN Dream11 prediction team

Jarryd Allan: 39 runs

Nalin Nipiko: 143 runs and five wickets in six matches

Joshua Rasu: 77 runs and two wickets in six matches

Oliver Hald: 9 wickets in six matches.

DEN vs VAN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's CWC Challenge League A)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jarryd Allan, Junior Kaltapau, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Andrew Mansale, Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Hamid Shah, Saif Ahmad, Surya Anand, Williamsing Nalisa, Oliver Hald.

Captain: Nalin Nipiko. Vice-captain: Joshua Rasu.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jarryd Allan, Junior Kaltapau, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Andrew Mansale, Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Hamid Shah, Zameer Khan, Surya Anand, Apolinaire Stephen, Oliver Hald.

Captain: Joshua Rasu. Vice-captain: Hamid Shah.

LIVE POLL Q. Joshua Rasu to score 30 plus and pick up two wickets? Yes No 28 votes so far