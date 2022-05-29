DEN-W vs NOR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Nordic Women's T20I, Match 6

Denmark Women (DEN-W) will take on Norway Women (NOR-W) in the sixth match of the Nordic Women's T20I, 2022 at the Guttsta Wicked Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Denmark Women started the tournament poorly, losing two games in a row. They are yet to taste victory in the competition, so they will give it their all against a strong Norway side.

The Norwegian women, on the other hand, bounced back from their first match loss by defeating Denmark by 42 runs to earn two crucial points.

DEN-W vs NOR-W Probable Playing XIs

DEN-W XI

Ane Nilssonan, Annette Lyngby, Divya Golechha (wk), Kristine Mosumgaard, Luise Christensen, Maria Karlsen, Natasha Holmgaard, Nita Dalgaard, Ronja Nielsen, Sigrid Buchwaldt, Tine Erichsen

NOR-W XI

Paridhi Agarwal, Mutaiba Ansar (c), Dulmini Gamage, Anushka Gorad (wk), Ayesha Hasan, Hina Hussain, Misbah Ifzaal, Ramya Immadi, Pooja Kumari, Farial Safdar, Farima Safi

Match Details

Match: DEN-W vs NOR-W, Nordic Women's T20I 2022, Match 6th.

Date & Time: May 29th, 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Guttsta Wicked Cricket Ground, Sweden

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Guttsta Wicked Cricket Ground in Sweden seems to be balanced, with some help available for seamers. Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred choice at the venue. Anything above 150 runs could be a par score.

Today's DEN-W vs NOR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Divya Golechha: Golechha's batting role has had a dismal start, with only five runs in three games. The team will expect him to play well, and she will look to capitalize on this opportunity.

Batters

Ayesha Hasan: She looked in good touch in her previous outing, scoring 33 runs at a strike rate of 71.74, including one four. She'll be looking for a big innings after a solid start.

All-rounders

Tina Steen Erichsen: She seems to to be in fantastic form with both the bat and the ball, having scored 31 runs and taken three wickets in this competition. She is placed second on the season's most-wickets chart, and is a must-have in your DEN-W vs NOR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Hina Hussain: She is one of the leading bowlers for Norway Women. She has taken one wicket in her previous outing at an economy rate of 7.

Five best players to pick in DEN-W vs NOR-W Dream11 prediction team

Kristine Mosumgaard (DEN-W)

Hina Hussain (NOR-W)

Maria Karlsen (DEN-W)

Pooja Kumari (NOR-W)

Annette Lyngby (DEN-W)

Key stats for DEN-W vs NOR-W Dream11 prediction team

Ayesha Hasan- 56 runs in two games; batting average: 56.00.

Farial Safdar – Two wickets in two games; bowling average: 13.00.

Nita Dalgaard - 30 runs in two games; batting average: 15.00

DEN-W vs NOR-W Dream 11 Prediction (Nordic Women's T20I 2022)

DEN-W vs NOR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Divya Golechha, Ayesha Hasan, Ramya Immadi, Sigrid Buchwaldt, Nita Dalgaard, Farial Safdar, Pooja Kumari, Tine Erichsen, Farima Safi, Paridhi Agarwal, Ronja Nielsen.

Captain: Tine Erichsen. Vice-captain: Sigrid Buchwaldt

DEN-W vs NOR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Divya Golechha, Ayesha Hasan, Ramya Immadi, Sigrid Buchwaldt, Nita Dalgaard, Farial Safdar, Pooja Kumari, Tine Erichsen, Farima Safi, Paridhi Agarwal, Ronja Nielsen.

Captain: Tine Erichsen. Vice-captain: Farial Safdar

