DER vs LEI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast, Match 63

Derbyshire (DER) will take on Leicestershire (LEI) in Match 63 of the English T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Derby on Thursday.

Derbyshire have struggled so far in the tournament, winning only two of their six games. Shan Masood, Luis Reece, and Leus du Plooy have all been good but the team is yet to click in as a unit.

Leicestershire, on the other hand, have had a mediocre season, winning three and losing four games. Since both teams have lost their previous games and are desperate for a win here, this game should be exciting to watch.

DER vs LEI Probable Playing 11 Today

DER XI

Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Brooke Guest (wk), Mattie McKiernan, Hayden Kerr, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw

LEI XI

Hamish Rutherford, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Lewis Hill (wk), Rishi Patel, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul Haq, Will Davis.

Match Details

DER vs LEI, English T20 Blast, Match 63

Date and Time: June 9, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

The County Ground in Derby is suitable for batting and batters will find that the ball comes onto the bat well. The pitch also has something in it for the pacers who can find good swing and bounce. Anything between 160-180 runs could be a par score.

Today’s DER vs LEI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lewis Hill: Lewis batted well in his previous game after failing against Worcestershire. His previous outing saw him score 50 runs at a strike rate of 147.06, with six fours and two sixes.

Batters

Shan Masood: He is a technically sound batter and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. Masood has 148 runs at an average of 28.73 in six games so far in the tournament.

All-rounders

Rehan Ahmed: Ahmed is a reliable performer with the bat and the ball for his team. He has scored 56 runs and taken eight wickets at an impressive average of 16.33 in six games. Ahmed could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Naveen Ul Haq: He was outstanding in the previous game, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 2.75 and being named man of the match. Naveen will be eager to contribute in this game as well.

3 best players to pick in DER vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Sam Conners (DER): 203 points

Lewis Hill (LEI): 214 points

Mark Watt (DER): 144 points

Important stats for DER vs LEI Dream11 prediction team

Leus du Plooy: 189 runs in six games

Scott Steel: 159 runs in five games

Callum Parkinson: Six wickets in six games

DER vs LEI Dream11 Prediction Today (English T20 Blast)

DER vs LEI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brooke Guest, Shan Masood, Wayne Madsen, Rishi Patel, Leus du Plooy, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Steel, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul Haq, George Scrimshaw

Captain: Ben Mike | Vice-Captain: Rehan Ahmed

DER vs LEI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Shan Masood, Wayne Madsen, Colin Ackermann, Leus du Plooy, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Luis Reece, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul Haq, Hayden Kerr

Captain: Ben Mike | Vice-Captain: Naveen-ul Haq

