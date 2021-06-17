DER vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for T20 Blast - June 17, 2021

Derbyshire and Northamptonshire will clash in the North Group match of the T20 Blast at the County Ground in Derby on Thursday.

Derbyshire are in seventh spot in the North Group points table with just one win and three defeats. With almost 10 more games lined up in the group stage, Derbyshire would love to get some wins under their belt.

Meanwhile, Northamptonshire are having a tough time in the tournament without a win so far. They have played three games, losing all of them.

Northamptonshire's first defeat came against Worcestershire. They went on to lose the next couple of games against Nottinghamshire and Warwickshire. It’s time for the team to regroup and have a proper plan to move forward.

Squads to choose from

Derbyshire

Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Harry Came, Brooke Guest, Michael Cohen, Samuel Conners, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Nils Priestley, Ben McDermott, Nick Hotslake, Logan van Beek, Conor McKerr, George Scrimshaw

Northamptonshire

Richard Levi, Joshua Cobb, Adam Rossington, Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Curtley-Jack White, Graeme White, Simon Karrigon, Wayne Parnell

Probable Playing XIs

Derbyshire

Luis Reece, Harry Came, Billy Godleman (c), Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Brooke Guest (wk), Alex Thomson, Logan van Beek, Conor McKerr, George Scrimshaw

Northamptonshire

Richard Levi, Adam Rossington (c & wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, Wayne Parnell, Charlie Thurston, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson

Match Details

Match: Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire, North Group

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Date and Time (IST): 17th June, 11:30 PM

Pitch report

The pitch at the County Ground in Derby has already been used twice in this tournament and is most likely to slow down a bit when these two teams meet. We can expect a good battle between the bat and the ball on this surface with 195-200 being the first innings average score.

Chasing teams have loved batting on this wicket and both sides would opt to bowl first on winning the toss.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DER vs NOR)

DER vs NOR Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Lues de Plooy, Harry Came, Richard Levi, Luis Reece, Matthew Critchely, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Wayne Parnell, Logan van Beek, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson

Captain: Luis Reece Vice-captain: Matthew Critchely

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Rossington, Lues de Plooy, Harry Came, Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Matthew Critchely, Tom Taylor, Wayne Parnell, Logan van Beek, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson

Captain: Billy Godleman Vice-captain: Wayne Parnell

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee