DER vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast, Match 14

Derbyshire (DER) will take on Warwickshire (WAS) in the 14th match of the English T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Derby on Friday.

Warwickshire are coming off a 125-run victory over Northamptonshire and are confident of winning this game. Derbyshire, on the other hand, will play their first game of the tournament, with Shan Masood leading the team and key players including Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Billy Godleman, and Thomas Wood.

DER vs WAS Probable Playing 11 Today

DER XI

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Billy Godleman, Thomas Wood, Mark Watt, Matt McKiernan, Brooke Guest, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal

WAS XI

Paul Stirling, Jacob Bethell, Alex Davies (wk), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Chris Benjamin, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Craig Miles

Match Details

DER vs WAS, English T20 Blast Match 14

Date and Time: 27 May, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Pitch Report

The County Ground in Derby is suitable for batting and batters will find that the ball comes on to the bat well. The pitch also has something in it for the pacers who can find good swing and bounce. Anything above 160 runs could be a par score.

Today’s DER vs WAS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Alex Davies: Davies struggled with the bat in his previous outing, scoring only seven runs. He's expected to deliver another big innings in this game.

Batters

Paul Stirling: He is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. His previous outing saw him score 119 runs at a strike rate of 233.33, including nine fours and 10 sixes.

All-rounders

Carlos Braithwaite: The all-rounder is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and is expected to play a key role in this match. He didn't get many runs in his previous game, but did get one wicket.

Bowlers

Jacob Lintott - He was in terrific form in the last game, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.33. He will be keen to deliver in this game as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in DER vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Chris Benjamin (WAS)

Luis Reece (DER)

Billy Godleman (DER)

Henry Brookes (WAS)

Matt McKiernan (DER)

Important stats for DER vs WAS Dream11 prediction team

Paul Stirling: 119 runs in his previous outing.

Paul Coughlin: Four wickets and 42 runs in his previous outing.

Danny Briggs: Three wickets in his previous outing.

DER vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Today

DER vs WAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Davies, Paul Stirling, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite, Leus du Plooy, Suranga Lakmal, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott.

Captain: Paul Stirling, Vice-Captain: Carlos Brathwaite

DER vs WAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Davies, Paul Stirling, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Sam Hain, Carlos Brathwaite, Leus du Plooy, Suranga Lakmal, Danny Briggs, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott.

Captain: Paul Stirling, Vice-Captain: Jake Lintott

