DEV vs COB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Hungary, Match 3 and 4

Debrecen Vikings will take on Cobra Cricket Club in the third and fourth matches of the ECS T10 Hungary at the GB Oval in Szodliget on Monday.

Both sides will be taking on each other consecutively in the third and fourth matches. Debrecen Vikings are making their debut in the competition while Cobra Cricket Club have won three of their five matches in a recent ECS T10 competition.

DEV vs COB Probable Playing 11 Today

DEV XI

Muhammad Kashif-II, Saad Akib, Ahmed Khan, Onur Ozkul, Haseeb Ahmed, Gopal Saha, Mueez Ul Hassan, Tahir Hafeez, Areeb Azhar, Usaar Ghori, Suleman Muhammad

COB XI

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Shiekh Rasik, Hafeez Ullah, Jogi Sehgal, Sanjay Kumar, Srinivas Mandali, Muhammad Burhan, Ashutosh Mathur, Bhavani Prasad, Arun Venkatrajan, Satish Inakoti

Match Details

DEV vs CCL, ECS T10 Hungary, Match 3 and 4

Date and Time: 13th June, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget

Pitch Report

The track here at GB Oval will assist the batters more. It’s a more than decent surface to bat on and bowlers will have a hard time to pick up wickets here. With that being said, however, the last few matches have been low scoring games.

Today’s DEV vs COB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Ashwathnarayan is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He can score important runs in the middle order and can strike the ball cleanly.

Batters

H Ullah is excellent with the ball in hand. He can send the ball to any corner of the ground and can prove to be an exciting captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

S Rasik has been in top form and can contribute on several fronts. In the previous edition of the competition, he scored 336 runs while picking up 10 wickets.

All-rounders

M Ul Hassan is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He is extremely consistent as well.

Bowlers

A Azhar is expected to lead the bowling unit for his side. He is an expert at getting frequent breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in DEV vs COB Dream11 prediction team

H Ullah (COB)

H Ahmed (DEV)

S Rasik (COB)

S Ashwathnarayan (COB)

M Ul Hassan (DEV)

Important stats for DEV vs COB Dream11 prediction team

S Ashwathnarayan: 43 runs in the last 5 matches

J Sehgal: 129 runs and 1 wicket in the last 5 matches

S Rasik: 225 runs and 5 wickets in the last 5 matches

O Ozkul: 16 runs in the last 5 matches

DEV vs COB Dream11 Prediction Today

DEV vs COB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ashwathnarayan, H Ullah, H Ahmad, J Sehgal, S Rasik, Adeebuddin, M Ul Hassan, S Mandali, A Azhar, B Adapaka, O Ozkul

Captain: H Ullah, Vice-Captain: M Ul Hassan

DEV vs COB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ashwathnarayan, H Ullah, H Ahmad, S Rasik, Adeebuddin, M Ul Hassan, T Hafeez, A Azhar, A Venkatrajan, B Adapaka, O Ozkul

Captain: S Rasik, Vice-Captain: H Ahmed

