DG vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 2022, Match 2

The second match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will see the Deccan Gladiators (DG) squaring off against Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 23.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DG vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after a successful 2021 season. Deccan Gladiators are one of the top teams in this year's Abu Dhabi T10 2022 tournament.

Team Abu Dhabi will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note. But the Deccan Gladiators have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DG vs TAD Match Details

The second match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will be played on November 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 7:45 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DG vs TAD, Match 2

Date and Time: 23rd November 2022, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

DG vs TAD Form Guide

DG - Will be playing their first match

TAD - Will be playing their first match

DG vs TAD Probable Playing XI

DG Playing XI

No injury updates

Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Roy, Suresh Raina, Will Smeed, Curtis Campher, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Adeel Malik, Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Tabraiz Shamsi

TAD Playing XI

No injury updates

Philip Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Chris Lynn, Brandon King, Ali Abid, Fabian Allen, Amad Butt, Mustafizur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Adil Rashid, Peter Hatzoglou

DG vs TAD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Pooran

N Pooran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. P Salt would be another good pick if he opens up in today's match.

Batters

A Hales

C Lynn and A Hales are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Raina has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Russell

D Wiese and A Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. F Allen is another useful pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Ahmed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Little and T Ahmed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Naveen Ul Haq is another good option for the Dream11 team.

DG vs TAD match captain and vice-captain choices

A Russell

A Russell is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has smashed 741 runs and taken 39 wickets in the last 67 T20Is.

A Hales

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make A Hales the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He smashed a crucial 212 runs in the recently concluded World Cup tournament.

5 Must-Picks for DG vs TAD, Match 2

S Raina

A Russell

A Hales

J Little

C Lynn

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, P Salt

Batters: A Hales, C Lynn, S Raina

All-rounders: F Allen, A Russell, D Wiese

Bowlers: J Little, Naveen Ul Haq, T Ahmed

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran

Batters: A Hales, C Lynn, S Raina, B Kinh

All-rounders: A Russell, D Wiese

Bowlers: J Little, Naveen Ul Haq, T Ahmed, M Rahman

