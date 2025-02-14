DG vs BBY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legend 90 League 2025, Match 16

The 16th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will see Dubai Giants (DG) face Big Boys Unikari (BBY) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, February 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DG vs BBY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Big Boys Unikari have not won any of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Rajasthan Kings by 39 runs. Dubai Giants, meanwhile, have won two of their last five matches. They lost their last match to Delhi Royals by six wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

DG vs BBY Match Details

The 16th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will be played on February 14 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

DG vs BBY, 16th Match

Date and Time: 14th February 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Punjabi Sher and Gujarat Samp Army, where a total of 187 runs were scored for the loss of five wickets.

DG vs BBY Form Guide

DG - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

BBY - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

DG vs BBY Probable Playing XI

DG Playing XI

No injury updates

Brendan Taylor, Rahul Yadav (wk), Kevin O’Brien, Richard Levi, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Luke Fletcher, Siddharth Trivedi, Vikas Tokas, Deepansh Kumar, Ravi Balhara, Udit Mohan

BBY Playing XI

No injury updates

Ishan Malhotra ©, Robin Bist, Monu Kumar, Karanveer Singh, Naman Sharma, Sunny Singh (wk), Nagendra Chaudhary, Amaradeep Sonkar, Jitendra Giri, Ashish Sharma, Animesh Sharma

DG vs BBY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Taylor

B Taylor is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 99 runs in the last four matches. N Kashyap is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

K O'Brien

K O'Brien and A Gunaratne are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. K O'Brien is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 146 runs in the last four matches. N Sharma is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

I Udana

I Malhotra and I Udana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. I Udana is expected to bat in the middle order and bowl some overs in today's match. I Abdulla is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

V Tokas

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Tokas and L Fletcher. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. V Tokas has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 7 wickets in the last four matches. J Giri is another good bowler for today's match.

DG vs BBY match captain and vice-captain choices

K O'Brien

K O'Brien is one of the most crucial picks from Dubai Giants as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 146 runs in the last four matches.

V Tokas

V Tokas is another crucial pick from the Big Dubai Giants. He is in top notch form and can once again take wickets at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken 7 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for DG vs BBY, 16th Match

K O'Brien

A Gunaratne

N Sharma

B Taylor

V Tokas

Dubai Giants vs Big Boys Unikari Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Dubai Giants vs Big Boys Unikari Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Taylor

Batters: A Gunaratne, K O'Brien, K Vithanage, S Tiwary, N Sharma

All-rounders: I Udana, I Abdulla, I Malhotra

Bowlers: V Tokas, L Fletcher

Dubai Giants vs Big Boys Unikari Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Taylor, N Kashyap

Batters: A Gunaratne, K O'Brien, N Sharma, R Bist, P Uparkar

All-rounders: I Udana, B Pandey

Bowlers: V Tokas, L Fletcher

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️