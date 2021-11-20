DG vs CB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Abu Dhabi T10 match - November 20th, 2021

Deccan Gladiators (DG) will meet the Chennai Braves (DB) in Match 3 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday. The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Let's take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between the Deccan Gladiators and the Chennai Braves.

#3 Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka v South Africa - 2nd T20 International

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana had a great run in the recently-concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. His team, however, failed to make it to the semis.

He picked up eight wickets in seven matches during the tournament. With the pitch in Abu Dhabi favoring the spinners, one can expect him to pick up a wicket or two on Saturday.

#2 Wanindu Hasaranga

Australia v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga starred with the ball in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, picking up 16 wickets from eight matches. He finished the competition as the highest wicket-taker.

Moreover, Wanindu has the muscle power to hit balls out of the park. He plays in the middle-order and could even play the role of an anchor or finisher. Wanindu is an all-round package and could be considered as an option to lead your Dream11 team.

#1 David Wiese

New Zealand v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Namibia all-rounder David Wiese is another must-pick for your Dream11 team. He can earn you points with both bat and ball. Wiese was the sixth highest run-getter in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 with 227 runs from eight innings.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Wiese was also decent with the ball in the T20 World Cup and will want to replicate his performances in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. David Wiese to score 25+ runs? Yes No 0 votes so far