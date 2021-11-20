DG vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 3

Deccan Gladiators will take on the Chennai Braves in the third match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Deccan Gladiators had an underwhelming campaign in the previous season. They finished third in their group and were able to register just one win in three attempts. In the Super League stage, they registered two victories in six matches. Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz will be leading the team this time around.

The Chennai Braves will be playing in their first Abu Dhabi T10 League this year. Their squad is packed of several experienced campaigners and also has some heavy-hitters. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka will be leading the side.

DG vs CB Probable Playing 11 Today

DG XI

Tom Banton (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Najibullah Zadran, Asif Khan, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tymal Mills, Hamid Hassan, Anwar Ali, Wahab Riaz (c)

CB XI

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Muhammad Shahzad (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Dasun Shanaka (c), Yusuf Pathan, Ravi Bopara, Curtis Campher, Munaf Patel, Roman Walker, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Match Details

DG vs CB, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 3

Date and Time: 20th November, 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A lot of cricket has been played in Abu Dhabi lately as pitches here were used for both the IPL as well as the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The surface is expected to be a sporting one and low totals are expected in this game. The side winning the toss should opt to bowl first.

Today’s DG vs CB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahzad will not only don the gloves behind the stumps, but he’s also expected to open the batting for his team. Shahzad has scored 2015 runs in 70 T20s in his career.

Batters

Tom Banton is a clean hitter of the ball and he can clear the boundary ropes a long way. Banton scored 205 runs in nine matches last season.

All-rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga was one of the players of the tournament in the T20 World Cup. He took the competition by storm and led the way with swash-buckling performances with both the bat as well as the ball. Hasaranga has to be the multiplier choice for your DG vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Andre Russell is a beast in the shortest formats of the sport. The man from West Indies can smash opposition bowling units and is also an excellent bowler. Russell has scored 741 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 156. He has also picked up 39 wickets.

Bowlers

Tymal Mills was a major revelation for England during the recently held T20 World Cup. Mills has taken 10 wickets in nine games and will look to begin proceedings with a bang.

Top 5 best players to pick in DG vs CB Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (DG)

Andre Russell (DG)

Tom Banton (DG)

Muhammad Shahzad (CB)

David Wiese (DG)

Important stats for DG vs CB Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga: 319 runs and 52 wickets in T20I career

Andre Russell: 741 runs and 39 wickets in T20I career

Tom Banton: 205 runs last season

Muhammad Shahzad: 1961 runs in T20I career

David Wiese: 339 runs and 33 wickets in T20I career

DG vs CB Dream11 Prediction Today

DG vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Shahzad, Tom Banton, Najibullah Zadran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Wiese, Dasun Shanaka, Andre Russell, Tymal Mills, Wahab Riaz, Munaf Patel

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

DG vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Shahzad, Tom Banton, Najibullah Zadran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Wiese, Yusuf Pathan, Andre Russell, Tymal Mills, Wahab Riaz, Munaf Patel

Captain: David Wiese, Vice-Captain: Tom Banton

