DG vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10, Match 18

The Deccan Gladiators (DG) will take on the Chennai Braves (CB) in the 18th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DG vs CB Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Deccan Gladiators have been quite dominant in the competition so far. They have racked up three wins in four matches and are currently on top of the table with six points. Meanwhile, the Chennai Braves have failed to get going and have just a single win to their name after four matches. They are currently on a two-game losing streak and occupy the penultimate position with just two points.

DG vs CB Match Details, Abu Dhabi T10

The 18th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 will be played on November 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to take place at 7:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DG vs CB, Abu Dhabi T10, Match 18

Date and Time: 29th November 2022, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DG vs CB Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has favored the batters in this format, with the short boundaries also playing into their hands. All of the last five matches have been won by sides batting first.

Last 5 matches (Abu Dhabi T10)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 120.4

Average second-innings score: 102.8

DG vs CB Form Guide (Abu Dhabi T10)

Deccan Gladiators: W-L-W-W

The Chennai Braves: L-L-W-L

DG vs CB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Deccan Gladiators injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Deccan Gladiators Probable Playing 11

Jason Roy, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nicholas Pooran(c)(wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Suresh Raina, Zahoor Khan, Sultan Ahmed, Josh Little, Tom Helm.

The Chennai Braves injury/team news

No major injury updates.

The Chennai Braves Probable Playing 11

Sikandar Raza (c), Adam Rossington (wk), Ross Whiteley, Vriitya Aravind, Carlos Brathwaite, Dawid Malan, Patrick Dooley, James Fuller, Olly Stone, Sabir Rao, Michael-Kyle Pepper.

DG vs CB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nicholas Pooran (4 matches, 198 runs, Strike Rate: 232.94)

Nicholas Pooran is the best wicketkeeper choice for your DG vs CB Dream11 fantasy team. He has been in great form with the bat and has already hammered two half-centuries in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Top Batter pick

Tom Kohler Cadmore (4 matches, 127 runs, Strike Rate: 222.80)

Tom Kohler Cadmore has amassed 127 runs in four games at a stunning average of 63.50. However, his strike rate of above 222 has been the most important aspect of his game.

Top All-rounder pick

James Fuller (4 matches, 54 runs and 3 wickets)

James Fuller has been handy with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 54 runs at a strike rate of over 207. Fuller has also taken three wickets at an average of 21.66.

Top Bowler pick

Josh Little (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.37)

Josh Little is the highest wicket-taker for his team in the competition. He has already scalped five wickets at an average of 13.40 and an economy rate of 8.37.

DG vs CB match captain and vice-captain choices

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has been the best batter in the competition so far and is the leading run-scorer. He could prove to be a great captaincy pick for your DG vs CB Dream11 fantasy team. Pooran has hammered 198 runs at an average of 66.00 and a strike rate of 232.94.

Carlos Brathwaite

Carlos Brathwaite has been effective in both departments and has had a major influence on proceedings. He has notched up 94 runs at an average of 47 and a strike rate in excess of 191. Brathwaite has also taken five wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DG vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Nicholas Pooran 198 runs 326 points Carlos Brathwaite 94 runs and 5 wickets 321 points Tom Kohler Cadmore 127 runs 233 points Josh Little 5 wickets 199 points James Fuller 54 runs and 3 wickets 191 points

DG vs CB match expert tips

Carlos Brathwaite has been in outrageous form with both the bat and ball in the Abu Dhabi T10. He could prove to be the X-factor player for your DG vs CB Dream11 fantasy team.

DG vs CB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Head to Head League

DG vs CB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (c)

Batters: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite (vc), James Fuller, Sikandar Raza, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Josh Little, Tom Helm, Olly Stone

DG vs CB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 18, Grand League

DG vs CB Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 18, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Tom Kohler Cadmore (c), Dawid Malan, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, James Fuller, Odean Smith, David Wiese

Bowlers: Josh Little (vc), Tom Helm, Olly Stone

