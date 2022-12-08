DG vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 5

The Dambulla Giants (DG) will take on the Colombo Stars (CS) in the fifth match of the Lanka Premier League 2022 on Thursday at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Sooriyawewa. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the DG vs CS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

The Dambulla Giants lost their last match against the Jaffna Kings by nine wickets. The Colombo Stars, too, had a disastrous start to this year's Lanka Premier League as they lost their last match against Kandy Warriors by a margin of 109 runs.

The Colombo Stars will try their best to win the match, but the Dambulla Giants are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's easy encounter.

DG vs CS Match Details

The fifth match of the Lanka Premier League 2022 will be played on December 8 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Sooriyawewa. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DG vs CS, Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: December 8, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa

Pitch Report

The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Sooriyawewa has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Warriors, where a total of 244 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

DG vs CS Form Guide

DG - L

CS - L

DG vs CS Probable Playing XI

DG Playing XI

No major injury updates

Shavon Daniel, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chaturanga De Silva, Sikandar Raza, Ramesh Mendis, Bhaunka Rajapaksa, Jordan Cox (wk), Lahiru Madushanka, Noor Ahmad, Paul Van Meekeren, Lahiru Kumara

CS Playing XI

No major injury updates

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (c), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell, Seekkuge Prasanna, Muditha Lakshan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal

DG vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Cox

J Cox, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. B Rajapaksa is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Mathews

C Asalanka and A Mathews are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Shanaka is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Raza

S Raza and B Howell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Prasanna is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Van Meekeren

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Drakes and P Van Meekeren. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. L Kumara is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DG vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Raza

S Raza is one of the best players in today's match as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. He is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. He has smashed 1259 runs and taken 38 wickets in just 66 T20Is.

J Cox

J Cox is another good pick for today's match as he will bat aggressively in the top order and can play a crucial role in today's match. Since the pitch is decent, he can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. He smashed 43 runs in just 22 balls in the last match against the Jaffna Kings.

5 Must Picks for DG vs CS, Match 5

J Cox

S Raza

B Howell

B Rajapaksa

S Prasanna

Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Cox, B Rajapaksa

Batters: A Mathews, C Asalanka, D Shanaka

All-rounders: S Raza, B Howell, S Prasanna

Bowlers: P Van Meekeren, D Drakes, L Kumara

Dambulla Giants vs Colombo Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Cox, B Rajapaksa

Batters: A Mathews, C Asalanka, S Daniel

All-rounders: S Raza, B Howell, S Prasanna

Bowlers: N Ahmed, D Drakes, L Kumara

