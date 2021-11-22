DG vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 9

Deccan Gladiators will take on Delhi Bulls in the ninth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Deccan Gladiators have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far. They won their first match against Chennai Braves by a comfortable 24-run margin. However, in the following game against Team Abu Dhabi, they were unable to keep their nerves. Deccan Gladiators suffered a painful loss on the final ball and will be eager to get back on track here.

Delhi Bulls have been in fantastic form and have already won all three of their matches so far. They needed 125 runs to win in the previous game against Chennai Braves. They got the job done thanks to contributions from their two senior players - Dwayne Bravo and Eoin Morgan. Both of them were sensational with the bat and will look to continue in the same momentum here.

DG vs DB Probable Playing 11 Today

DG XI

Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz (c), Hamid Hasan, Sultan Ahmed

DB XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Romario Shepherd, Gulbadin Naib, Adil Rashid, Fazal Haq, Shiraz Ahmed

Match Details

DG vs DB, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 9

Date and Time: 22nd November, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A lot of cricket has been played in Abu Dhabi lately as pitches here were used for both the IPL as well as the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The surface is expected to be a sporting one and low totals are expected in this game. The side winning the toss should opt to bowl first.

Today’s DG vs DB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz is a potent wicket-keeper batter and he’s a clean striker of the ball. His shot-smacking prowess makes him an excellent choice in the T10 format. He has scored 56 runs in three matches so far.

Batters

Sherfane Rutherford is yet another destructive batter who will look to emulate his success from last season. Rutherford has also chalked up 56 runs and will be looking for a bigger knock here.

All-rounders

Dwayne Bravo is a seasoned campaigner who has played T20 and T10 cricket almost all over the globe. Bravo is one of the most accomplished players in the shortest format of the game. He won the IPL title recently with Chennai Super Kings. The West Indian all-rounder has scored 48 runs and taken one wicket so far.

Andre Russell is one of the most destructive batters in the world and is also an effective bowler. He has scored 43 runs at a terrific strike rate of 238.88.

Wanindu Hasaranga had a sensational T20 World Cup campaign and was one of the standout players in the international competition. The Sri Lankan all-rounder has scored 30 runs and has also picked up four wickets so far.

Bowlers

Odean Smith has been consistent and has picked up wickets at regular intervals. He has picked up three wickets so far and has also scored 34 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in DG vs DB Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (DG) – 200 points

Odean Smith (DG) – 144 points

Romario Shepherd (DB) – 130 points

Wahab Riaz (DG) – 110 points

Dwayne Bravo (DB) – 107 points

Important stats for DG vs DB Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga: 30 runs and 4 wickets

Odean Smith: 34 runs and 3 wickets

Dwayne Bravo: 48 runs and 1 wicket

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 56 runs

Andre Russell: 43 runs

DG vs DB Dream11 Prediction Today

DG vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sherfane Rutherford, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Banton, Wanindu Hasaranga, Romario Shepherd, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz, Adil Rashid

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga, Vice-Captain: Andre Russell

DG vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz, Adil Rashid

Captain: Dwayne Bravo, Vice-Captain: Odean Smith

