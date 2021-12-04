DG vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Final

The final of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will see Delhi Bulls (DB) lock horns with Deccan Gladiators (DG) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

After three weeks of entertaining T10 cricket, it comes down to the Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators as they are set to battle it out for the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 trophy. The Gladiators are heavy favorites, and rightly so, with the likes of Andre Russell and Wanindu Hasaranga starring in recent games. However, they come across a youthful Delhi Bulls side who exceeded expectations in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. With Dwayne Bravo at the helm, the Bulls should prove to be a handful for the Gladiators, paving the way for an enthralling game of cricket in Abu Dhabi.

DG vs DB Probable Playing 11 Today

DB XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd, Ravi Rampaul, Fazal Haque and Shiraz Ahmed

DG XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, Najibullah Zadran, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz (c), Tymal Mills and Sultan Ahmed

Match Details

DG vs DB, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Final

Date and Time: 4th December 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

Although high-scoring games have been a common sight at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the bowlers are beginning to get some help off the surface. There is ample movement on offer for both the pacers and spinners, making for an intriguing contest between the bat and ball. Dew should come into play from ball one, something that the bowlers will need to be wary of. Although both teams will want to chase upon winning the toss, the pitch shouldn't change much during the game.

Today’s DG vs DB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been Delhi Bulls' best batter with over 300 runs to his name. He has been scoring at a fair rate as well, which should give him the nod over Tom Moores in your DG vs DB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been in sublime form over the last few days, even coming up with a big knock Bangla Tigers on Thursday. His form should hold him in good stead and make him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga's economical leg-spin has been the Gladiators' go-to bowling option in the middle overs. The Sri Lankan is the leading wicket-taker in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 and will be keen to continue his fine form, making him a must-have in your DG vs DB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Dominic Drakes: Dominic Drakes was star of the show in the Delhi Bulls' stunning win over Team Abu Dhabi as he picked up four wickets and scored some handy runs. He has been in fine form throughout the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 and should come up with another good performance on Saturday.

Top 3 best players to pick in DG vs DB Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (DG)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DB)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (DG)

Important stats for DG vs DB Dream11 prediction team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 329 runs in 12 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 29.91

Tom Kohler-Cadmore - 229 runs in 11 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 22.90

Wanindu Hasaranga - 19 wickets in 11 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 9.21

DG vs DB Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

DG vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Tymal Mills, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Shiraz Ahmed

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

DG vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Tymal Mills, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Adil Rashid

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-captain: Najibullah Zadran

