DG vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Qualifier 1

Qualifier 1 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has Delhi Bulls (DB) taking on Deccan Gladiators (DG) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The Deccan Gladiators have been the team to beat in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 with the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Tom Kohler-Cadmore starring with ball and bat respectively. They could also fall back on the services of Andre Russell, who is yet to come up with the goods with the bat. They face an upbeat Delhi Bulls side who thumped Team Abu Dhabi to qualify as one of the top-two teams. With the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Adil Rashid in fine form, a cracking game beckons in Abu Dhabi.

DG vs DB Probable Playing 11 Today

DB XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Luke Wright, Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque and Shiraz Ahmed

DG XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, Najibullah Zadran, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz (c), Izharulhaq Naveed/Anwar Ali and Sultan Ahmed

Match Details

DG vs DB, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 3rd December 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with dew also expected to come into play as the match progresses. The batters should enjoy the conditions out in the middle despite there being some movement available for the bowlers. The spinners should get some turn off the surface, but the dimensions of the ground go against them. 120 should be the bare minimum at the venue with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Today’s DG vs DB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in fine form lately with the Afghan opener scoring 310 runs in the league stage. He will be keen to replicate the same form in the playoffs too and will surely be one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Tom Banton: Tom Banton hasn't played much off late for the Gladiators, but he remains one of their best bets with the bat. While Tom Kohler-Cadmore is bound to be a popular pick, Banton's range of shots should make him a good addition to your DG vs DB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker in the Abu Dhabi T10 League this season with 18 wickets to his name. In addition, Hasaranga has been very economical, which holds him in good stead and makes him a must-have in your DG vs DB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Dominic Drakes: Dominic Drakes has been decent for the Delhi Bulls, proving his worth with both bat and ball. However, Drakes is due for a big performance for the Bulls and given the form he has been in over the last few months in T20 cricket, he can be backed to deliver the goods in this fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in DG vs DB Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (DG)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DB)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (DG)

Important stats for DG vs DB Dream11 prediction team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 310 runs in 10 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches

Tom Banton - 180 runs in 8 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 25.71

Wanindu Hasaranga - 18 wickets in 10 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 8.61

DG vs DB Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

DG vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Banton, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Fazal Haq, Sultan Ahmad, Shiraz Ahmed

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

DG vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Fazal Haq, Wahab Riaz and Adil Rashid

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Edited by Samya Majumdar