DG vs DLR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legend 90 League 2025, Match 14

The 14th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will see Dubai Giants (DG) squaring off against Delhi Royals (DLR) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Thursday, February 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DG vs DLR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Delhi Royals have won two of their last four matches. They faced a defeat in their last outing to Gujarat Samp Army by 8 wickets. Dubai Giants, too, have won two of their last four matches of the season. They won their last match against Punjabi Sher by 4 wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

DG vs DLR Match Details

The 14th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will be played on February 13 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

DG vs DLR, 14th Match

Date and Time: 13th February 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs.

The last match played at this venue was between Punjabi Sher and Chhattisgarh Warriors, where a total of 203 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

DG vs DLR Form Guide

DG - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

DLR - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

DG vs DLR Probable Playing XI

DG Playing XI

No injury updates

Brendan Taylor, Rahul Yadav (wk), Kevin O’Brien, Richard Levi, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Luke Fletcher, Siddharth Trivedi, Vikas Tokas, Deepansh Kumar, Ravi Balhara, Udit Mohan

DLR Playing XI

No injury updates

Shikhar Dhawan ©, Lendl Simmons, Ross Taylor, Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Punit Bisht (wk), Bipul Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Jerome Taylor, Praveen Gupta, Anureet Singh

DG vs DLR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Simmons

L Simmons is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 237 runs in the last three matches. B Taylor is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Dhawan

K O'Brien and S Dhawan are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Dhawan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 98 runs in the last four matches. A Perera is another good player for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

D Gunathilaka

D Gunathilaka and I Udana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Gunathilaka is expected to bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 146 runs in the last four matches. I Abdulla is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

V Tokas

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Tokas and P Awana. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. V Tokas has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 7 wickets in the last four matches. B Sharma is another good bowler for today's match.

DG vs DLR match captain and vice-captain choices

L Simmons

K Simmons is one of the most crucial picks from Delhi Royals as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 237 runs in the last three matches.

S Dhawan

S Dhawan is another crucial pick from the Delhi Royals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again smash a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order in today's match. He has smashed 98 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for DG vs DLR, 14th Match

K O'Brien

D Gunathilaka

S Dhawan

L Simmons

V Tokas

Dubai Giants vs Delhi Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Dubai Giants vs Delhi Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Simmons, B Taylor

Batters: S Dhawan, K O'Brien, A Perera

All-rounders: I Udana, I Abdulla, D Gunathilaka

Bowlers: V Tokas, P Awana, B Sharma

Dubai Giants vs Delhi Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Simmons, B Taylor

Batters: S Dhawan, K O'Brien, A Perera

All-rounders: I Udana, I Abdulla, D Gunathilaka, S Prasanna

Bowlers: V Tokas, A Singh

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️