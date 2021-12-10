DG vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 8

The eighth match of the Lankan Premier League (LPL) 2021 has the Dambulla Giants (DG) taking on the Galle Gladiators (GG) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Both the Giants and Gladiators have raced off the blocks with two wins in three games. While the Gladiators have had to work hard to clinch two thrilling wins, the Giants have been the team to beat, with Phil Salt leading the charge for them. Although the Giants will head into this game as the favorites, they will be wary of what the Gladiators are capable of, making for an exciting contest in Colombo.

DG vs GG Probable Playing 11 Today

GG XI

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, Lahiru Madushanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Noor Ahmad, Nuwan Thushara and Suminda Lakshan

DG XI

Phil Salt, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Sohaib Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Tharindu Ratnayake, Nuwan Pradeep and Imran Tahir

Match Details

DG vs GG, LPL 2021, Match 8

Date and Time: 10th December 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the R. Premadasa Stadium despite the spinners likely to play a big role in this game. There isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, which may force the batters to go after them in the powerplay overs. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play with the pitch likely to get slower. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 150-160 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s DG vs GG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt: Phil Salt has come out firing in the LPL this season, scoring over 100 runs at a breathtaking pace. The Englishman has been brilliant against both pace and spin, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited clash.

Batter

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Bhanuka Rajapaksa has excelled in a middle-order role for the Galla Gladiators, taking on the opposition spinners in the middle overs. Rajapaksa is a clean striker of the ball against the pacers, making him a good addition to your DG vs GG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Samit Patel: Samit Patel has provided much-needed balance and stability to the Galle Gladiators set-up with his all-round skills. The English all-rounder has been in decent form this season and will be key against the Giants, making him a must-have in your DG vs GG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir, despite being on the wrong side of forty in terms of age, has been sensational with the ball. The South African has used his experience and variations brilliantly, often picking up wickets in the middle overs. Given the nature of the pitch, Tahir should ideally take a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in DG vs GG Dream11 prediction team

Samit Patel (GG) - 259 points

Nuwan Pradeep (DG) - 224 points

Phil Salt (DG) - 222 points

Important stats for DG vs GG Dream11 prediction team

Bhanuka Rajapaksa - 80 runs in 3 LPL 2021 matches, SR: 166.67

Phil Salt - 139 runs in 3 LPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 46.33

Nuwan Pradeep - 7 wickets in 3 LPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 17.14

DG vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today (LPL 2021)

DG vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - LPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Najibullah Zadran, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep, Chamika Karunaratne and Noor Ahmad

Captain: Phil Salt. Vice-captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

DG vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - LPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Danushka Gunathilaka, Najibullah Zadran, Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Hafeez, Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya Lakshan and Noor Ahmad

Captain: Danushka Gunathilaka. Vice-captain: Samit Patel.

Edited by Samya Majumdar