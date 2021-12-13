DG vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Lanka Premier League 2021, Match 14

Dambulla Giants will take on Jaffna Kinga in the 14th match of the Lanka Premier League 2021 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

Dambulla Giants’ nerves were tested in their previous game against Colombo Stars. The Giants managed to hold on to their composure and got the better of their opposition by just a single run. This was their third win of the competition and they’ll be hoping to build winning momentum going forward.

Jaffna Kings have also been in incredible form and have won four matches on the trot. If they win this game, they will go on top of the table.

DG vs JK Probable Playing 11 Today

DG XI

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Phil Salt, Sohaib Maqsood, Tharindu Ratnayake, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Sachitha Jayathilake, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep

JK XI

Upul Tharanga (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Wahab Riaz

Match Details

DG vs JK, Lanka Premier League 2021, Match 14

Date and Time: 13th December, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

Despite Sunday’s rain, the track looks pretty fresh in Colombo. Bowlers are expected to enjoy the conditions more than batters. Batting first will be a good option on this wicket.

Today’s DG vs JK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Phil Salt has been in incredible form in the competition. He’s the second-highest scorer in the tournament. Salt has scored 180 runs at an average of 36 in five games so far. He also has a tremendous strike rate of 174.75.

Niroshan Dickwella has also been providing astounding starts to Dambulla Giants at the top of the batting order. He has amassed 120 runs in five matches at an average of 24 and also has a strike rate 166.66.

Batters

Avishka Fernando has been valuable for Jaffna Kings in the competition. He will be expected to provide confidence in the batting order once again.

All-rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the most in-form all-rounders in the world at the moment. He has also shone in the LPL so far. He has picked up seven wickets in five matches and Hasaranga could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your DG vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana has been incredibly consistent and competitive with the ball. He has scalped eight wickets in five matches and will be looking to add more victims in the upcoming games.

Top 5 best players to pick in DG vs JK Dream11 prediction team

Phil Salt (DG) – 291 points

Maheesh Theekshana (JK) – 276 points

Thisara Perera (JK) – 270 points

Ramesh Mendis (DG) – 257 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (JK) – 255 points

Important stats for DG vs JK Dream11 prediction team

Phil Salt: 180 runs

Mahesh Theekshana: 8 wickets

Thisara Perera: 150 runs

Wanindu Hasaranga: 7 wickets

Niroshan Dickwella: 120 runs

DG vs JK Dream11 Prediction Today

DG vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Thisara Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Imran Tahir

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga, Vice-Captain: Phil Salt

DG vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando, Shoaib Malik, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Imran Tahir, Wahab Riaz

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Thisara Perera, Vice-Captain: Maheesh Theekshana

Edited by Diptanil Roy