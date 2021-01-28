DG vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 Match 6 Group B – Jan 29, 2021

Deccan Gladiators will be up against Team Abu Dhabi in Match No. 6 on the second day of the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League. This is the first game for Team Abu Dhabi while Deccan Gladiators already played their first game of the season against Pune Devils.

Deccan Gladiators, who were the finalists last season, got off to a losing start. They put up 104/5 batting first and it wasn’t enough as Pune Devils chased it down with seven wickets and three balls to spare. Thus, the Kieron Pollard-led side will look to bounce back strongly.

Team Abu Dhabi made their debut only last season and didn’t have the best of starts. Throughout the tournament, they could win just two matches while suffering two losses. One of their games was tied and another one was washed out.

Thus, they will hope for a better season this time around. Team Abu Dhabi boasts of some quality names like Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Luke Wright, Chris Morris, and Rohan Mustafa among others.

Squads to choose from

Deccan Gladiators: Mohammad Shahzad, Sunil Narine, Prashant Gupta, Azam Khan, Kieron Pollard (c), Cameron Delport, Aaron Summers, Ravi Rampaul, Zahoor Khan, Imtiaz Ahmed, Imran Tahir, Colin Ingram, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Hamdan Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Yasir Kaleem

Team Abu Dhabi: Luke Wright (c), Ben Cox, Avishka Fernando, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Chris Morris, Obed McCoy, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Najibullah Zadran, Joe Clarke, Paul Stirling, Ben Duckett

Predicted Playing XIs

Deccan Gladiators: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Sunil Narine, Prashant Gupta, Azam Khan, Kieron Pollard (c), Cameron Delport, Aaron Summers, Ravi Rampaul, Zahoor Khan, Imtiaz Ahmed, Imran Tahir

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Luke Wright (c), Avishka Fernando/Ben Duckett, Ben Cox/Joe Clarke (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Chris Morris, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Walsh

Match Details

Match: Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi

Date: January 29th, 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is an absolute belter. The batsmen have enjoyed the conditions and have racked up massive scores. In fact, scores have been chased down easily as well. Thus, another batting beauty looks likely on the cards, and 115-120 is going to be the par score batting first.

Abu Dhabi T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DG vs TAD)

Dream11 Team for Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi T10.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Azam Khan, Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Cameron Delport, Paul Stirling, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Naveen-ul-Haq, Zahoor Khan, Imran Tahir

Captain: Sunil Narine Vice-captain: Chris Gayle

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Najibullah Zadran, Chris Gayle, Cameron Delport, Rohan Mustafa, Paul Stirling, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Zahoor Khan

Captain: Kieron Pollard Vice-captain: Paul Stirling