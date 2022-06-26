DG-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women's T20 2022 Match 2

Dragons Women will face off against Scorchers Women in the second match of the Ireland Women's T20 2022 at Lawn in Waringstown on Sunday.

The Scorchers Women performed exceedingly well in the Ireland Women's Super 50 Series 2021 tournament, winning three out of their five games with one ending in a tie.

Gaby Lewis, Rachel Dealney, and Lara Maritz have performed well for them and are expected to lead the way again in this tournament. Meanwhile, the Dragons Women are making their debut in the shortest format, and this will be their second game.

With Leah Paul and Charlotte Lyons on their roster, they will look to start their campaign on a high note.

DG-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing 11 today

Dragons Women

Leah Paul (c), Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Alana Dalzell, Orla Prendergast, Alison Cowan (wk), Cara Murray, Mollie Devine, Jemma Rankin, Charlotte Lyons, Kia McCartney

Scorchers Women

Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Gaby Lewis (c), Anna Kerrison, Siuin Woods, Rachel Dealney, Sophie McMahon, Coulter Reilly, Eimear Richardson, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Hannah Little

Match Details

DG-W vs SCO-W, Ireland’s Women T20 2022, Match 2

Date & Time: June 26, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: The Lawn, Waringstown, Ireland

Pitch Report

The pitch at The Lawn can favor batters more than bowlers, since the ball comes onto the bat nicely. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket might slow down as the game progresses.

Today's DG-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shauna Kavanagh: She didn't live up to expectations in the previous series against South Africa, where she struggled to find rhythm in all five games, scoring 62 runs. Shauna Kavanagh, though, is a capable wicketkeeper-batter who could prove to be valuable to her team.

Batters

Gaby Lewis: Despite a hit-or-miss series against South Africa, she has scored 129 runs in five games, including a half-century. Given her responsibility and ability, she is expected to have an opportunity in the upcoming games.

All-rounders

Rachel Delaney: Rachel Delaney is a talented off-break bowler who is a regular member of the Irish national team.

Although in the series against South Africa, she has averaged time with the bat and ball, scoring only 33 runs and taking one wicket in five games, given her prowess, she is a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Cara Murray: She is a must-have bowling all-rounder for your fantasy team, having scored 36 runs and taken two wickets in her last five games, making her a valuable addition to your team.

Top 5 best players to pick in DG-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Siuin Woods (SCO-W)

Charlotte Lyons (DG-W)

Leah Paul (DG-W)

Eimear Richardson (SCO-W)

Kia McCartney (DG-W)

Important stats for DG-W vs SCO-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie McMahon: 63 runs in her last four games.

Jane Maguire: 7 runs and three wickets in her last five games.

Lara Maritz: 36 runs and two wickets in her last five games.

DG-W vs SCO-W Dream 11 Prediction (Ireland's Women T20 2022)

DG-W vs SCO-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Kia McCartney, Amy Hunter, Rachel Dealney, Eimear Richardson, Mollie Devine, Leah Paul, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Jemma Rankin.

Captain: Gaby Lewis Vice-captain: Leah Paul

DG-W vs SCO-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Kia McCartney, Amy Hunter, Rachel Dealney, Eimear Richardson, Mollie Devine, Leah Paul, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Jemma Rankin

Captain: Rachel Dealney Vice-captain: Shauna Kavanagh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far