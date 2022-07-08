DG-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women’s T20 2022, Match 7

Dragons Women (DG-W) will take on Scorchers Women (SCO-W) in the seventh match of the Ireland Women’s T20 2022 at the Merrion Cricket Club in Dublin on Friday, July 8.

Dragons Women have played four Ireland Women’s T20 2022 games so far and have a win-loss record of 1-1, with two of their matches getting washed out. Meanwhile, Scorchers Women have been in excellent form. The have won two on the trot since their first two fixtures were washed out.

DG-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing 11 today

Dragons Women: Amy Hunter (wk), Sarah Forbes, Alana Dalzell, Mollie Devine, Leah Paul, Amy Caulfield, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Jemma Rankin, Zara Craig, Kate McEvoy.

Scorchers Women: Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Gaby Lewis (c), Jenny Sparrow, Rachel Delaney, Christina Coulter, Sophie MacMahon, Ellie McGee, Bhavi Devchand, Jane Maguire, Lara Maritz, Aimee Maguire.

Match Details

DG-W vs SCO-W, Match 7, Ireland Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: July 8th 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Merrion Cricket Club, Dublin

Pitch Report

The track at the Merrion Cricket Club in Dublin is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But while the pacers could get the new ball to move around a bit, the spinners might find some turn as well.

Today’s DG-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shauna Kavanagh has a knack for playing substantial knocks and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Gaby Lewis has been in superb form with the bat in the Ireland Women’s T20 2022, having amassed 150 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 185.19.

All-rounder

Leah Paul has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball, scoring 85 runs and taking four wickets.

Bowler

Cara Murray is a wicket-taking bowler capable of bowling economical spells as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in DG-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Leah Paul (DG-W): 243 points

Gaby Lewis (SCO-W): 219 points

Amy Hunter (DG-W): 211 points

Sophie MacMahon (SCO-W): 125 points

Bhavi Devchand (SCO-W): 112 points

Important stats for DG-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Leah Paul: 85 runs & 4 wickets

Amy Hunter: 140 runs

Sophie MacMahon: 33 runs & 2 wickets

Gaby Lewis: 150 runs

DG-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Dragons Women vs Scorchers Women - Ireland Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Alana Dalzell, Sophie MacMahon, Leah Paul, Bhavi Devchand, Amy Caulfield, Lara Maritz, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire.

Captain: Gaby Lewis. Vice-captain: Leah Paul.

Dream11 Team for Dragons Women vs Scorchers Women - Ireland Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Sarah Forbes, Sophie MacMahon, Leah Paul, Rachel Delaney, Bhavi Devchand, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Jemma Rankin.

Captain: Sophie MacMahon. Vice-captain: Amy Hunter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far