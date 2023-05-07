DG-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Super Series T20 , Match 3

The third match of the Super Series T20 will see the Dragons Women (DG-W) square off against the Scorchers Women (SCO-W) on Sunday, May 7. The Village, Malahide in Dublin will host this contest. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the DG-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.
This will be the second match for both teams in the tournament. They played the opening clash against each other. Scorchers managed to win the match and as a result, are currently topping the table.
The Dragons will be looking to win this match and avenge the loss from the previous match.
DG-W vs SCO-W Match Details
The third game of the Super Series T20 will be played on May 7 at The Village, Malahide in Dublin. The match will commence at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: DG-W vs SCO-W, Match 3, Super Series T20
Date and Time: May 7, 2023, Sunday; 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: The Village, Malahide, Dublin.
DG-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing XIs
DG-W Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
DG-W Probable Playing XI
A Hunter, J Lee Strang, A Harrison, L Paul, A Kelly, A Dalzell, B Armstrong, C Murray, K McEvoy, J Mayes, and K Mccartney.
SCO-W Team/ Injury News
No major injury updates.
SCO-W Probable Playing XI
I McLean, A Squires, M Musonda, C Coulter Reilly, L Maritz, S MacMahon, E McGee, H Little, A Maguire, J Maguire, and N MacNulty.
DG-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
A Hunter
Amy Hunter is a talented young batter. She might not have started the tournament on a great note but she has the ability to change the complexion of a match with the bat in hand.
Batter
M Musonda
Mary Anne-Musonda looked in good touch with the bat in the first match. She is a vital cog in her team's batting effort and will be a brilliant pick for this match.
All-rounder
A Dalzell
Dalzell has the ability to impact a match with both the bat and the ball. She can change the complexion of a match with either of her trades and that makes her a great all-rounder pick for the match.
Bowler
H Little
Hannah Little has the ability to pick up wickets with the new ball. She looked in good wicket-taking form in the last match and will be a good pick from the bowler's category for the match.
DG-W vs SCO-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Alana Dalzell
Alana Dalzell looked in good touch with the bat in the previous match. She can also be useful to the team's cause with the ball as well and that makes her a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Hannah Little
Hannah Little looked in good wicket-taking form in the last match. She is a very effective bowler with the new ball and that makes him a pretty safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Five Must-Picks for DG-W vs SCO-W, Match 3
Amy Hunter
M Musonda
Alana Dalzell
C Murray
Hannah Little
DG-W vs SCO-W Match Expert Tips
The pitch will assist the bowlers, especially in the initial stages of the match. New ball bowlers and batters who can handle swing well will be the best picks for the match.
DG-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team
Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter
Batters: Gaby Lewis, M Musonda, A Fisher
All-rounders: S MacMahon, L Paul, Alana Dalzell, E McGee
Bowlers: C Murray, Hannah Little, K McEvoy
