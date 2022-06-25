DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland’s Women T20 2022 Match 1

Dragons Women will take on Typhoons Women in match number one of the Ireland’s Women T20 2022 at the Lawn, Waringstown on Sunday.

This is the first T20 game of the Women’s season in Ireland. Dragons Women are making their debut in the shortest format. They played the 50-over tournament earlier this season where they won a game and lost two.

Meanwhile, Typhoons Women are yet to win any game this season. They lost two games and one was washed out.

DG-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing 11 today

Dragons Women

Leah Paul, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Alana Dalzell, Orla Prendergast, Alison Cowan (wk), Cara Murray, Mollie Devine, Kate McEvoy, Charlotte Lyons, Kia Mccartney

Typhoons Women

Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Ava Canning, Robyn Lewis, Maria Kerrison, Sarah Condron, Freya Sargent

Match Details

DG-W vs TYP-W, Ireland’s Women T20 2022, Match 1

Date & Time: June 26, 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: The Lawn, Waringstown, Ireland

Pitch Report

The track at the Lawn in Waringstown is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, there could be some movement for the pacers and the spinners may get a bit of help as well. Thus, an all-round surface might be in store for this game.

Today’s DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mary Waldron is an experienced cricketer and has scored 463 runs in her T20I career. She is excellent behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Orla Prendergast can have a big all-round impact. The seam-bowling all-rounder has taken 14 wickets and has scored 151 runs in T20I cricket.

All-rounders

Laura Delany has been a consistent performer for Ireland in international cricket. The 29-year-old all-rounder has got 787 runs and has picked up 41 wickets with the ball.

Bowlers

Cara Murray is a wicket-taking bowler. The 21-year-old leg-spinner has taken nine wickets at an economy of 6.38 in her T20I career so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Laura Delany (TYP-W)

Orla Prendergast (DG-W)

Leah Paul (DG-W)

Ava Canning (TYP-W)

Rebecca Stokell (TYP-W)

DG-W vs TYP-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women - Ireland’s Women T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mary Waldron, Rebecca Stokell, Amy Hunter, Orla Prendergast, Georgina Dempsey, Laura Delany, Mollie Devine, Leah Paul, Ava Canning, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray

Captain: Laura Delany Vice-captain: Orla Prendergast

Dream11 Team for Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women - Ireland’s Women T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mary Waldron, Rebecca Stokell, Amy Hunter, Orla Prendergast, Georgina Dempsey, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Kate McEvoy, Cara Murray

Captain: Georgina Dempsey Vice-captain: Leah Paul

