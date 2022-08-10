DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women’s ODD 2022, Match 9

Dragons Women (DG-W) will take on Typhoons Women (TYP-W) in the ninth match of the Ireland Women’s ODD 2022 at Castle Avenue in Clontarf, Dublin, on Wednesday, August 10.

Both teams have won just one match in this 50-over tournament so far. Dragons Women have one win and four losses while Typhoons Women have one win, three losses and a no-result. The team that loses this game will finish with the wooden spoon.

DG-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing 11 today

Dragons Women: Sarah Forbes (wk), Alison Cowan, Amy Caulfield, Charlotte Lyons, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Alana Dalzell, Cara Murray, Kate McEvoy, Jemma Gillian.

Typhoons Women: Rebecca Stokell (c), Laura Delany, Mary Waldron (wk), Georgina Dempsey, Louise Little, Joanna Loughran, Celeste Raack, Sophie Strickland, Robyn Searle, Kimli McDonald, Jennifer Hanna.

Match Details

DG-W vs TYP-W, Match 9, Ireland Women’s ODD 2022

Date & Time: August 10th 2022, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin

Pitch Report

The track at Castle Avenue generally favors the batters. However, the pacers might find some movement with the new ball, making for an even contest between the bat and ball.

Today’s DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Robyn Searle may be listed as a wicketkeeper, but she has been superb with both the bat and ball in the Ireland Women’s ODD 2022. She has scored 94 runs and picked up eight wickets.

Batter

Orla Prendergast has featured in three fixtures, scoring 88 runs at a strike rate of 107.32 and taking two wickets.

All-rounders

Arlene Kelly has made a huge impact in the Ireland Women’s ODD 2022, smashing 168 runs in four innings in addition to claiming six scalps.

Laura Delany has played just two games, scoring 85 runs, 83 of which came in one innings. On the bowling front, she has two wickets to her name at an economy rate of 2.92.

Bowler

Cara Murray has been in top form with the ball in the Ireland Women’s ODD 2022, picking up five wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Arlene Kelly (DG-W): 404 points

Robyn Searle (TYP-W): 352 points

Leah Paul (DG-W): 301 points

Cara Murray (DG-W): 258 points

Laura Delany (TYP-W): 172 points

Important stats for DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Arlene Kelly: 168 runs & 6 wickets

Leah Paul: 128 runs & 4 wickets

Cara Murray: 5 wickets

Robyn Searle: 94 runs & 8 wickets

Laura Delany: 85 runs & 2 wickets

DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Women’s ODD 2022)

Dream11 Team for Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women - Ireland Women’s ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Robyn Searle, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Amy Caulfield, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Kate McEvoy.

Captain: Arlene Kelly. Vice-captain: Laura Delany.

Dream11 Team for Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women - Ireland Women’s ODD 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Robyn Searle, Sarah Forbes, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Amy Caulfield, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Kate McEvoy.

Captain: Leah Paul. Vice-captain: Robyn Searle.

