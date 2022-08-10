DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland Women’s ODD 2022, Match 9

Dragons Women (DG-W) will take on Typhoons Women (TYP-W) in the ninth match of the Ireland Women’s ODD 2022 at Castle Avenue in Clontarf, Dublin, on Wednesday, August 10.
Both teams have won just one match in this 50-over tournament so far. Dragons Women have one win and four losses while Typhoons Women have one win, three losses and a no-result. The team that loses this game will finish with the wooden spoon.
DG-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing 11 today
Dragons Women: Sarah Forbes (wk), Alison Cowan, Amy Caulfield, Charlotte Lyons, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Alana Dalzell, Cara Murray, Kate McEvoy, Jemma Gillian.
Typhoons Women: Rebecca Stokell (c), Laura Delany, Mary Waldron (wk), Georgina Dempsey, Louise Little, Joanna Loughran, Celeste Raack, Sophie Strickland, Robyn Searle, Kimli McDonald, Jennifer Hanna.
Match Details
DG-W vs TYP-W, Match 9, Ireland Women’s ODD 2022
Date & Time: August 10th 2022, 3:15 PM IST
Venue: Castle Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin
Pitch Report
The track at Castle Avenue generally favors the batters. However, the pacers might find some movement with the new ball, making for an even contest between the bat and ball.
Today’s DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Robyn Searle may be listed as a wicketkeeper, but she has been superb with both the bat and ball in the Ireland Women’s ODD 2022. She has scored 94 runs and picked up eight wickets.
Batter
Orla Prendergast has featured in three fixtures, scoring 88 runs at a strike rate of 107.32 and taking two wickets.
All-rounders
Arlene Kelly has made a huge impact in the Ireland Women’s ODD 2022, smashing 168 runs in four innings in addition to claiming six scalps.
Laura Delany has played just two games, scoring 85 runs, 83 of which came in one innings. On the bowling front, she has two wickets to her name at an economy rate of 2.92.
Bowler
Cara Murray has been in top form with the ball in the Ireland Women’s ODD 2022, picking up five wickets so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Arlene Kelly (DG-W): 404 points
Robyn Searle (TYP-W): 352 points
Leah Paul (DG-W): 301 points
Cara Murray (DG-W): 258 points
Laura Delany (TYP-W): 172 points
Important stats for DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Arlene Kelly: 168 runs & 6 wickets
Leah Paul: 128 runs & 4 wickets
Cara Murray: 5 wickets
Robyn Searle: 94 runs & 8 wickets
Laura Delany: 85 runs & 2 wickets
DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction (Ireland Women’s ODD 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Robyn Searle, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Amy Caulfield, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Kate McEvoy.
Captain: Arlene Kelly. Vice-captain: Laura Delany.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Robyn Searle, Sarah Forbes, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Amy Caulfield, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Kate McEvoy.
Captain: Leah Paul. Vice-captain: Robyn Searle.