DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Arachas Super Series 2022 Match 3

Dragons Women will take on Typhoons Women in match number three of the Arachas Super Series 2022 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia on Sunday.

Dragons Women went down in a nail-biting encounter against Scorchers Women in their first game. They almost defended 148 and lost by one wicket. On the other hand, Typhoons Women’s first game was washed out and they will be looking to make a strong start to the competition.

DG-W vs TYP-W Probable Playing XIs today

Dragons Women: Sarah Forbes (wk), Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Charlotte Lyons, Leah Paul (c), Amy Caulfield, Alana Dalzell, Cara Murray, Kate McEvoy, Mollie Devine, Kia Mccartney

Typhoons Women: Mary Waldron (wk), Rebecca Stokell, Louise Little, Laura Delany (c), Tess Maritz, Joanna Loughran, Robyn Lewis, Celeste Raack, Georgina Dempsey, Rebecca Gough, Ava Canning

Match Details

Match: DG-W vs TYP-W

Date & Time: May 15, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The track at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia is likely to assist the bowlers. There will be some movement for the pacers and the spinners might get some turn as well.

Today’s DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Hunter can make decent contributions with the bat and is very good behind the stumps.

Batters

Orla Prendergast was superb with both bat and ball in the last game. She scored 24 runs and picked up two wickets with the ball.

All-rounders

Laura Delany can have an all-round impact. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 641 runs and has taken 17 wickets in her ODI career for Ireland.

Bowlers

Celeste Raack has made a promising start to her white-ball career. The leg-spinner has taken seven wickets in five ODIs at an economy of 3.72.

Top 5 best players to pick in DG-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Orla Prendergast (DG-W)

Leah Paul (DG-W)

Laura Delany (TYP-W)

Celeste Raack (TYP-W)

Cara Murray (DG-W)

DG-W vs TYP-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women - Arachas Super Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Hunter, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Joanna Loughran, Laura Delany, Robyn Lewis, Leah Paul, Alana Dalzell, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey

Captain: Laura Delany Vice-captain: Leah Paul

Dream11 Team for Dragons Women vs Typhoons Women - Arachas Super Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Hunter, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Orla Prendergast, Charlotte Lyons, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Alana Dalzell, Celeste Raack, Cara Murray, Ava Canning

Captain: Orla Prendergast Vice-captain: Rebecca Stokell

