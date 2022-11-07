DGA vs ECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 23

Dubai Gymkhana (DGA) will square off against Emirates NBD CKT Club (ECC) in Match 23 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 at ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday, November 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the DGA vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 23.

Dubai Gymkhana have played three matches so far. They won one game and ended up losing the other two. With two points, they are sixth in the standings. They come into this game on the back of a 37-run loss at the hands of Seven Districts.

Meanwhile, Emirates Club secured a four-wicket victory in their previous match against International Warriors. They have done well so far, winning the only match that they have played. They will be looking to continue the same form.

DGA vs ECC Match Details, Match 23

The Match 23 of ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022 will be played on November 7 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 10.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DGA vs ECC, ICCA Arabian T20 League 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: November 7, 2022, 10.30 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

DGA vs ECC Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy has favored the batters in this format of the game. The ball comes nicely on to the bat which has allowed the batters to play with free hands. The boundaries are also short and bowlers need to be at their best and most disciplined.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 155.8

Average second innings score: 145.4

DGA vs ECC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Dubai Gymkhana: L-W-L

Emirates NBD CKT Club: W

DGA vs ECC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Dubai Gymkhana Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Dubai Gymkhana Probable Playing 11

Hammad Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Shahir, Muhammad Hassan, Shajat Talat, Usama Khalid, Waqas Ahmed Khan, Bilal Azmat, Syed Aashir, Varun Arora, Muhammad Adnan Qaisar, and Tashfen Yasin.

Emirates NBD CKT Club Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Emirates NBD CKT Club Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Shahir Yusuf, Akhlaq Haidar, Muhammad Ismail-II, Santosh Pillai, Muzammil Charan, Sohail Anwar Butt, Hammad Ahmed Khan, Vaibahv Singh, Umar Sultan, Anurag Nishad, and Anuj Thakur.

DGA vs ECC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

M Shahir (1 match, 89 runs, Strike Rate: 193.48)

M Shahir is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 89 runs in the first match at a wonderful strike rate of 193.48.

Top Batter pick

A Haider (1 match, 2 wickets, Average: 13.50)

A Haider took two wickets in the first game to lead his side’s efforts to curtail the opposition with the ball.

Top All-rounder pick

S Aashir Hasnain (3 matches, 64 runs and 1 wicket)

S Aashir Hasnain has been a valuable all-rounder for his team. In three matches, he has amassed 64 runs at a strike rate close to 140 and has also taken a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

R Gul (3 matches, 67 runs, Strike Rate: 131.37)

R Gul is the second highest scorer for his side. He has scored 67 runs at a strike rate of over 131.

DGA vs ECC match captain and vice-captain choices

W Ahmed Khan

W Ahmed Khan is the highest run-scorer for his team in the tournament. He has amassed 133 runs at an average of 133 and has an impactful strike rate of 221.67. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your DGA vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

T Yasin

T Yasin is the leading wicket-taker for Dubai Gymkhana. In three games, he has picked up six wickets at an average of 16.33 and an economy rate of 8.17.

5 Must-picks with players stats for DGA vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats W Ahmed Khan 133 runs T Yasin 6 wickets M Shahir 89 runs S Aashir Hasnain 64 runs and 1 wicket R Gul 67 runs

DGA vs ECC match expert tips

W Ahmed Khan and T Yasin are the leaders of their respective categories in their team and they are a safe captaincy pairing for your Dream11 Fantasy.

DGA vs ECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Head to Head League

DGA vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: M Shahir, S Hasnain Raza

Batters: W Ahmed Khan, A Haidar, M Yasir

All-rounders: S Aashir Hasnain, S Pillai

Bowlers: T Yasin, R Gul, M Muhammad Yameen, S Anwar Butt

DGA vs ECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 23, Grand League

DGA vs ECC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: M Shahir, S Hasnain Raza

Batters: W Ahmed Khan, A Haidar, M Yasir

All-rounders: S Aashir Hasnain, S Pillai, B Azmat

Bowlers: T Yasin, R Gul, M Adnan Qaisar

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be Team India's pick for the Semi-Finals against England? Dinesh Karthik Rishabh Pant 114 votes