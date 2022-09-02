DGA vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 13

The 13th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will see Dubai Gymkhana (DGA) square off against the Future Mattress (FM) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DGA vs FM Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

Dubai Gymkhana had a disastrous start to the season as they lost both of their last two matches by big margins. They will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament. The Future Mattress, on the other hand, are among the strongest teams in this year's ICC Academy Summer Cup as they have won one of their last two matches.

Dubai Gymkhana will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Future Mattress are a relatively better team. The Future Mattress are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DGA vs FM Match Details

The 13th match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on September 2 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9.30 PM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DGA vs FM, Match 13

Date and Time: September 2 2022, 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between the Seven Districts and The Vision Shipping, where a total of 276 runs were scored in just 36.3 overs at a loss of 16 wickets. The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to bowl first on the pitch.

DGA vs FM Form Guide

DGA - L L

FM - L W

DGA vs FM Probable Playing XI

DGA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Syed Maqsood (wk), Muhammad Hassan, Syed Aashir, Waqas Ahmed, Bilal Azmat, Tashfen Yasin, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Abid, Muhammad Adeel, Shajat Talat, Hammad Ahmed.

FM Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Syed Shah, Amjad Gul, Muhammad Usman, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Azhar, Muhammad Uzair, Raja Akifullah Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid.

DGA vs FM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Shakoor (2 matches, 45 runs)

A Shakoor is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a superb knock of 45 runs in the first match against the Pindi Boys Defenders CC.

Batters

M Hassan (2 matches, 39 runs, 3 wickets)

M Hassan and S Shah are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Sharafu played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team. He played a knock of 61 runs in the last match against the Valley Boyz.

All-rounders

A Lakra (1 match, 7 runs, 4 wickets)

A Lakra and R Mustafa are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Z Farid is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Uzair (1 match, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Muhammad and M Uzair. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Adnan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DGA vs FM match captain and vice-captain choices

A Lakra

A Lakra will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He smashed seven runs and took four wickets in the last match against the Valley Boyz.

M Hassan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Hassan as he will bat in the top order and also bowl four overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 39 runs and scalped three wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for DGA vs FM, Match 13

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points M Hassan 39 runs and 3 wickets 158 points A Lakra 7 runs and 4 wickets 135 points M Uzair 3 wickets 105 points Z Farid 50 runs 79 points A Sharafu 61 runs 95 points

Dubai Gymkhana vs Future Mattress Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least four batters, who will bat in the top order and can play crucial innings in today's matches. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dubai Gymkhana vs Future Mattress Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Dubai Gymkhana vs Future Mattress Head to Head Team.

Wicket-keeper: A Shakoor

Batters: A Sharafu, W Ahmed, S Shah, M Hassan

All-rounders: A Lakra, Z Farid, R Mustafa

Bowlers: M Muhammad, M Adnan, M Uzair

Dubai Gymkhana vs Future Mattress Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Dubai Gymkhana vs Future Mattress Grand League Team

Wicket-keeper: A Shakoor

Batters: A Sharafu, W Ahmed, S Shah, M Hassan

All-rounders: A Lakra, Z Farid

Bowlers: M Muhammad, M Adnan, M Uzair, T Yasin

