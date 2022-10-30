DGA vs INW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICCA Arabian T20 League, Match 15

Dubai Gymkhana (DGA) will lock horns with the International Warriors (INW) in match 15 of the ICCA Arabian T20 League on Sunday at the ICC Academy in Dubai. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at DGA vs INW Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports, and more.

The International Warriors lost their first match against Emirates NBD CKT Club by 4 wickets. Dubai Gymkhana, too, lost their last match against the Dubai Dare Devils by 7 runs.

The International Warriors will give it their all to win the match, but Dubai Gymkhana are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DGA vs INW Match Details

The 15th match of the ICCA Arabian T20 League will be played on October 30 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DGA vs INW, Match 15

Date and Time: 30th October 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy in Dubai has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role in deciding the fate of the game. The last match played on this pitch was between Future Mattress and Seven Districts, where a total of 250 runs were scored for a loss of 14 wickets.

DGA vs INW Form Guide

DGA - L

INW - L

DGA vs INW Probable Playing XI

DGA Playing XI

No major injury updates

Waqas Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Aslam Shehzad, Syed Hasnain Raza (wk), Shajat Talat, Tashfen Yasin, Rehman Gul, Muhammad Adnan Qaisar, Mohamad Sihan, Syed Aashir, Varun Arora

INW Playing XI

No major injury updates

Tharanga Jayasinghe, Srivantha Thilakahetti, Haseeb Lashari, Nizakat Ali (wk), Diyon Stouter, Samay Mishra, Shamim Ali, Ranjith Nair, Thinus Steyn, Shayan Khan and Varun Kumar

DGA vs INW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Ali

N Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. S Hasnain is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

W Ahmed

S Thilakahetti and W Ahmed are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Lashari has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

T Steyn

T Steyn and S Aashir are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Yasin

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Nair and T Yasin. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in the death overs. R Gul is another good pick for today's match.

DGA vs INW match captain and vice-captain choices

T Steyn

T Steyn will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 31 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last match.

W Ahmed

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make W Ahmed the captain of the grand league teams as he bats in the top order. He has already smashed 66 runs in the last game.

5 Must-Picks for DGA vs INW, Match 15

T Steyn

W Ahmed

S Aashir

R Gul

T Yasin

Dubai Gymkhana vs International Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Dubai Gymkhana vs International Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Ali, S Hasnain

Batters: W Ahmed, S Thilakahetti, H Lashari

All-rounders: T Steyn, S Aashir, S Khan

Bowlers: R Gul, T Yasin, R Nair

Dubai Gymkhana vs International Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2











