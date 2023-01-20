DGV vs GUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Future Talents T20, Match 8

The eighth match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will see DG Vaishnav (DGV) squaring off against Gurunanak College (GUN) at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai on Friday, January 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DGV vs GUN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. Gurunanak College have various in-form players, while DG Vaishnav have a young squad of promising players.

DG Vaishnav will give it their all to win the match, but Gurunanak College are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

DGV vs GUN Match Details

The eighth match of the TNCA Future Talents T20 will be played on January 20 at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 12.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DGV vs GUN, Match 8

Date and Time: January 20, 2023, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batter who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between SRMIST Kattankulathur and Sir Theayagaraya, where a total of 200 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

DGV vs GUN Form Guide

DGV - Will be playing their first match

GUN - Will be playing their first match

DGV vs GUN Probable Playing XI

DGV Playing XI

No injury updates.

AG Sushant (wk), K Vansh, Sahil Soni, Bharath, Suryaraaj, D Shanthanu, Saikiran, Aadarsh Bagmar, S Adithya, Vijay Haasan, and SM Raaghul.

GUN Playing XI

No injury updates.

R Yash (wk), Pk Saravanan, Vikram Satheesh, N Sunil Krishna, Athish SR, R Rohit, S Arun, Abhishek V, Mohammad Aadil Shaan, Sanjay S, and B Aditya.

DGV vs GUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sushant

A Sushant is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. R Yash is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Saravanan

V Satheesh and P Saravanan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Soni played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Arun

D Shanthanu and S Arun are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Saikiran is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Yudheeswaran

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Praveen and V Yudheeswaran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Aadil is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

DGV vs GUN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Arun

S Arun will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

P Saravanan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Saravanan as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for DGV vs GUN, Match 8

V Satheesh

S Arun

P Saravanan

V Yudheeswaran

D Shanthanu

DG Vaishnav vs Gurunanak College Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

DG Vaishnav vs Gurunanak College Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: R Yash, A Sushanth

Batters: P Saravanan, S Soni, V Satheesh

All-rounders: S Arun, D Shanthanu, Saikiran

Bowlers: P Yudheeswaran, Praveen, M Aadil

DG Vaishnav vs Gurunanak College Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Yash

Batters: P Saravanan, S Soni, V Satheesh

All-rounders: S Arun, D Shanthanu, A V, A Bagmar

Bowlers: P Yudheeswaran, Praveen, M Aadil

